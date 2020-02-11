Advertisement

A suicide attack aimed at a military academy in the Afghan capital killed at least five people early on Tuesday, the first major attack in the city in months.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the dawn attack, which came to Kabul after almost three months of relative rest.

The defense ministry said five people were killed and at least six were injured.

Map of Afghanistan with suicide blast in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / STAFF

However, the Interior Ministry said that six people died – two civilians and four soldiers – after the suicide bomber had detonated the device at around 7:00 a.m. (0230 GMT).

Twelve others were injured, spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said in a statement.

The blast occurred near Marshal Fahim’s military academy, where the country’s security agents are being trained.

A witness near the scene in western Kabul said the explosion took place near the military marshal Fahim Photo: AFP / –

“It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunshots afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area,” Samiullah, a resident who goes under one name like many Afghans, told AFP.

A security source, who spoke about anonymity, told AFP that the attacker was on foot when he aimed at a vehicle near a checkpoint when it entered the academy.

President Ashraf Ghani called the bombing “a crime against humanity” while repeating his call for a nationwide ceasefire.

Firefighters wash part of a road after the suicide attack near the base of the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Kabul Photo: AFP / –

“The great nation of Afghanistan wants to put an end to violence, a ceasefire and a lasting peace,” he said in a statement.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he was unaware of any claim for the bombing, and added that the insurgents were “investigating” the incident.

The Islamic State group is also active in Kabul.

A suicide attack aimed at a military academy in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least five people, in the first major attack in the city in months. Photo: Pajhwok /

In recent weeks, the extremist Islamic Taliban have refrained from attacking major urban centers in an effort to keep talks with the United States on track, but the violence in the provinces has continued.

The last major attack in Kabul was in November, when at least 12 people were killed after a minibus full of explosives rammed into a vehicle during the morning rush hour.

Four strangers were among the wounded.

The military academy has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including one claimed by the Islamic State group last May.

Tuesday’s explosion came when Washington and the Taliban argued about a possible deal in which US forces would leave Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.

In recent weeks, however, little progress seemed to have been made in reaching a deal, prompting insurgents to blame the White House, and what they said was a growing list of demands.

At the end of Tuesday, Ghani said on Twitter that US Secretary of State had called on Mike Pompeo to inform him “of the remarkable progress made in the ongoing Taliban peace talks. The secretary informed me about the Taliban’s proposal regarding a significant and lasting reduction in violence. “

“This is a welcome development,” Ghani said

The United States and the Taliban had been negotiating for a year and were on the verge of an announcement in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the trial “dead” under continuing unrest.

In his annual State of the Union speech on February 4, Trump renewed his vow to negotiate a withdrawal of a troop from Afghanistan.

“We are working to finally end the longest war in America and bring our troops back home,” he said, blessing the negotiations with the Taliban.

