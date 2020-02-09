Advertisement

Joker is the leading Oscar nominee with 11 nominations, including the best picture, the best actor, the best director and the best score. Joker is one of the most discussed films of the year – both good and bad. He is a unique beast at the 2020 awards races. Joker bridges the gap between author and blockbuster films and signals a victory for comic films, a genre that was not popular with the Oscars.

In the past 40 years, only a handful of comic-inspired films have won nominations. On the whole, these films were rejected by the film industry at least at the time the awards were given. Mostly viewed as a money win and more like an amusement park than a film, very few managed to achieve or even achieve the status of an icon.

Joaquin Phoenix was nominated as a Joker for the Best Actor Oscar.

Superman: The Movie (1978) is a prime example. It is still touted as the gold standard of superhero films because it took the character more seriously than before and gave the hero a certain level of awareness. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards and was awarded the special prize for its extraordinary contribution to the feature film.

In 1990 Batman won an Oscar for Best Art Direction and Set Designer. While its sequels to Batman Returns and Batman Forever had nominations and neither were won, a superhero film didn’t win an Oscar until 2005 when it received the award for best performance in visual effects.

In 2008, Christopher Nolan, arguably one of the greatest filmmakers in modern times, turned the superhero genre upside down with The Dark Knight. Heath Ledger’s intriguing Joker performance won an actor’s best performance in a supporting role, and the film won an Oscar for best sound editing performance. A controversy at the time, at least in some circles, was stopping the film for a best picture nomination. At this point, a maximum of five films could be nominated for the best picture. The outcry from the media and fans helped the Academy double the number of nominations the following year to 10.

“Superman” with Christopher Reeve paved the way for the rise of the seriousness of comic films.

It would be eight years before a comic book won an Oscar. In 2016, Suicide Squad won the best makeup and hair styling. The following year, Logan was nominated for the most customized script, one of the most prestigious awards, the first for a comic book film.

In 2018, Black Panther made history as the first comic-inspired film to be nominated for the best picture. Although it did not win the award, it won the best original grade, the best performance in costume design, and the best performance in production design. The film has proven to the public that comic films can stand next to author films. On the animation page, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was again awarded the best animated feature film this year.

Joker is the next step in this development by blurring the lines between two different styles of cinema and creating one of the few author comic films. The film’s 11 Oscar nominations are most of all films this year and, by far, most of all comic films ever. While the price of the best picture is still beyond the comic book genre, Joker may have got the best shot.

