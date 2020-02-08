Advertisement

In February, the Chinese technology group Xiaomi will launch two new smartphones – Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The duo will be launched for the first time in China on February 13 – just two days after Samsung’s Galaxy S20 release. Due to the outbreak of Coronoirus, the event in China will only take place online. But it’s not all bad news as Xiaomi also plans to release Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro worldwide.

What’s even more exciting for Mi fans is that both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched worldwide this month. Specifically, Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on February 23 at the MWC 2020 event. So if you take part in the event, you can get a first impression of both smartphones.

HMD is also expected to launch up to five new Nokia smartphones and a smartwatch supported by Google’s Wear OS.

The MWC is the world’s largest mobile communications trade fair for the mobile communications industry and usually takes place in February. There will be no exception this year. However, it is expected that the event will miss some major technology companies this year due to the corona virus outbreak. LG, Erricson, ZTE are some of the prominent names that have canceled their opening event, citing the outbreak of the corona virus.

With Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will contain a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 Pro will use 12 GB of RAM and three storage options will be available – 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Speaking of the camera: The Mi 10 Pro has a quad camera configuration on the back of the smartphone – it is a sensor with 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP.

Speaking of Mi 10: The smartphone will have a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor with 108 megapixels and 3x optical zoom as well as a sensor with 20 megapixels and 16 megapixels. A 32-megapixel shooter is available for selfies at the front. It is available in three color options: blue, red, green and pink.

