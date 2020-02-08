Advertisement

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a popular pre-season tournament. The Pro-Am, which takes place on the stunning coast of Pebble Beach, is a major charity event and deserves a lot of attention from the celebrities taking part. Every year there are consistent names like Bill Murray, who always adorns Pebble Beach with his unique kind of humor.

Other big names of the year include Wayne Gretzky, football greats like Peyton Manning, his brother Eli and Aaron Rogers. The comedians / actors Ray Romano and Larry the Cable Guy are here. “The Bachelor” fans will be excited to see host Chris Harrison play. Other names include NFL commentator Tony Romo, actor Michael Pena, and even former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

Advertisement

These famous names play with the pros in a better two-man ball format for the first three days, but the pros keep an eye on their individual scores and fight for the big bucks on Sunday.

Prize money / donations / income

With $ 7.8 million in prize money and $ 1.4 million in first place, this event doesn’t exactly work with the sucker. Perhaps more important are the donations raised through the event. The Monterey Peninsula Foundation is a non-profit organization that puts together the annual event.

The foundation donates millions of dollars to organizations. According to the event website, the foundation donated $ 15.6 million to nonprofits in the 2017/2018 season in 2017/2018. In 2018, the tournament alone raised $ 2 million in ticket sales. However, ticket sales are only a small part of these major golf events. Company sponsors and general advertisers bring large sums of money to gain commercial time during the event. It is difficult to find specific information about how high this income is from year to year. However, if you consider that the Foundation donates millions more than your wallet or ticket sales, you can get an idea of ​​how much money is moving.

Leaderboard / betting odds go into the weekend

With the increasing popularity of sports betting, the ranking for the coming weekend will have a major impact on weekend bets and the odds offered.

The leaderboard is constantly changing throughout Friday, but here are some of the most popular names based on Draftkings bets this weekend.

Patrick Cantlay +300

Dustin Johnson +700

Jason Day +1000

Phil Mickelson +1200

Nick Taylor +1200

Alexander Noren +1400

Scott Piercy +1600

Brandon Wu +2000

Lanto Griffin +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Paul Casey +4000

In the further course of the day, these lines naturally change with the ranking and with the speculative character of the sports betting lines. Dustin Johnson was the favorite at the start of the tournament, with Patrick Cantlay and Paul Casey as close supporters. The predictions about golf are obviously very challenging, and it will be interesting to see how close the names end up on the leaderboard on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement