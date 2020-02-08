Advertisement

A second practical video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been released and shows one of the carriers on which the handset is displayed.

The AT&T version of the handset is displayed and some technical data are confirmed on the way.

The video confirms the Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB memory and an unusual screen resolution of 1080 × 2636 pixels. It also shows that the handset is quite comfortable when opened at 90 degrees.

We already know everything about the upcoming foldable Samsung Galaxy Z flip smartphone, including Samsung’s official marketing information on this device.

Samsung highlights the following as outstanding features of the Galaxy Z Flip:

The Galaxy Z Flip’s flip-up display is made from groundbreaking ultra-thin glass.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a slim design and improves the portability of the bags when folded.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can shoot 4K video.

The camera on the Galaxy Z Flip lets you take great stills, videos, and hyperlapse videos at night.

The small LED indicator on the outside of the device allows you to stay up to date with discreet notifications.

With the Multi Active Windows function, you can edit several apps at the same time. You can even switch between applications using drag and drop.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers an optimized user interface for great mobile experiences.

Important technical data of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octo-core processor

6.7 inch 1080 × 2636 pixel Full HD + dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS3.0

12 MP dual pixel 1: 1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra wide angle 1: 2.2 camera

10 MP dual pixel f / 2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Will one of our readers pick one up? Let us know below.

