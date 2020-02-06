Advertisement

In recent weeks, oil and gas deposits in central and western Syria have been hit by a series of terrorist attacks controlled by the country’s government.

The attacks occur as the U.S. military remains in control of oil and gas reserves in the east.

The Syrian State Department sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday accusing “terrorist groups” and their suspected foreign supporters of acts of sabotage targeting its energy infrastructure. The official Syrian-Arab news agency reported on Tuesday that rebel drone strikes against the Al Rayyan gas station, the South Central gas factory, the Ebla gas factory and the Homs refinery in the province of Homs, as well as an underwater bomb attack against a Mediterranean Pipeline at the Baniyas Marine Terminal in Tartous.

The Al Rayyan gas station and the South Central Region Gas Factory were also reportedly launched in December and the Baniyas Marine Terminal in June. Suspicious saboteurs were not named.

“Given these repeated and deliberate attacks on oil and business, the Syrian Arab Republic reserves the right to demand compensation from Syrian armed groups for any form of assistance as a result of this systematic destruction urges these countries to immediately end these practices that destroy the capabilities of the Syrian people, prolong the crisis and slow the recovery process, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

Damascus has also repeatedly called for the Pentagon to withdraw its approximately 800 U.S. troops from the country, but President Donald Trump insists on maintaining control over oil and gas fields in northeastern regions under the self-government of the majority Kurdish-Syrian Democrats. The President spoke at a press conference in Switzerland last month about Syria and said, “We left soldiers for the oil because we took the oil.”

“We are working on it,” added Trump, “and we have secured it very well.”

A picture shared by the state-owned Syrian Oil Transport Company on January 28 shows what is considered a damaged pipeline off the Mediterranean coast at Baniyas Marine Terminal in Tartus province.

Syrian Oil Transport Company

Syria’s infrastructure and economy have been destroyed by nearly nine years of civil war between several factions.

The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad and supported by Russia and Iran, has managed to largely defeat a rebellion by the rebels and jihadists that was once supported by the United States and its allies, but now mainly by the Turkey supports. The Pentagon now primarily supports the Syrian democratic armed forces, which control up to a third of the country, and has also taken security measures with the Syrian and Russian armed forces to protect Kurdish fighters from Turkey and their local insurgent allies.

Defeating the Islamic State Militant Group (ISIS) remains the only official mission of the United States and its coalition allies in Syria. Even so, the Trump administration has been making increasing efforts to restrict Iranian influence and opponents’ access to the country’s natural resources, which he may have concluded a deal with.

A senior Pentagon official and a Syrian observer with knowledge of the country’s oil trade told Newsweek in November that the Syrian democratic armed forces continued to sell oil to the Assad government despite international sanctions. This relationship, and the constant presence of various oil smuggling networks for Turkey and other areas, was also mentioned in the U.S. Inspector General’s recent report for Operation Inherent Resolve.

Moscow and Tehran are also key players in the Syrian energy sector. The Syrian parliament approved exclusive oil and gas contracts for two Russian companies in December, while the US and Britain accused Iran of cracking down on Western restrictions by transporting oil to Syria.

ISIS once owned a large part of Syria’s oil and gas resources, helping to fund the so-called “caliphate” of militants that spread to neighboring Iraq. The US-led coalition, Russia, Iran and their respective local partners have all contributed to the group’s defeat, although the jihadists continued to carry out isolated attacks after their leader died in October during a US raid in Idlib.

A U.S. military tank drives on patrol past an oil well in Rmeilan in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah on November 6, 2019. Syria and its Russian and Iranian allies have urged President Donald Trump to withdraw his armed forces to the country in which they operated without Damascus’ permission.

DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP / Getty Images

The northwestern province is the last one in which Syrian opposition groups have significant influence. Heads of government and, above all, Islamist insurgents such as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham coalition have continued to quarrel here, despite successive ceasefires by Russia and Turkey, both of which claim to maintain the end of their agreements.

Syrian forces and their allies have continued to advance through Idlib despite the recent deadly exchanges between the Syrian and Turkish armies.

Assad has vowed to take back the entire country, diplomatically or by force, including the oil and gas deposits that are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. He urged the Kurdish units to officially join the Syrian armed forces to achieve limited self-government, an offer they have not yet accepted.

Even though the Syrian government has consolidated control of most of the country, the military positions associated with Iran and its allied militias have continued to face semi-regular attacks on Israel. On Wednesday, the Syrian news agency Al-Ikhbariya reported that Syrian air defense units had responded to an Israeli attack on Al-Kiswa, Marj al-Sultan, the Baghdad Bridge and the South Azra in the Damascus countryside.

