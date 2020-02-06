Advertisement

In recent weeks, oil and gas deposits in central and western Syria have been hit by a series of terrorist attacks controlled by the country’s government.

The attacks occur as the U.S. military remains in control of oil and gas reserves in the east.

The Syrian State Department sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday accusing “terrorist groups” and their suspected foreign supporters of acts of sabotage targeting its energy infrastructure. The official Syrian-Arab news agency reported on Tuesday that rebel drone strikes against the Al Rayyan gas station, the South Central gas factory, the Ebla gas factory and the Homs refinery in the province of Homs, as well as an underwater bomb attack against a Mediterranean Pipeline at the Baniyas Marine Terminal in Tartous.

Advertisement

The Al Rayyan gas station and the South Central Region Gas Factory were also reportedly launched in December and the Baniyas Marine Terminal in June. Suspicious saboteurs were not named.

“Given these repeated and deliberate attacks on oil and business, the Syrian Arab Republic reserves the right to demand compensation from Syrian armed groups for any form of assistance as a result of this systematic destruction urges these countries to immediately end these practices that destroy the capabilities of the Syrian people, prolong the crisis and slow the recovery process, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

Damascus has also repeatedly called for the Pentagon to withdraw its approximately 800 U.S. troops from the country, but President Donald Trump insists on maintaining control over oil and gas fields in northeastern regions under the self-government of the majority Kurdish-Syrian Democrats. The President spoke at a press conference in Switzerland last month about Syria and said, “We left soldiers for the oil because we took the oil.”

“We are working on it,” added Trump, “and we have secured it very well.”

A picture shared by the state-owned Syrian Oil Transport Company on January 28 shows what is considered a damaged pipeline off the Mediterranean coast at Baniyas Marine Terminal in Tartus province.
Syrian Oil Transport Company

Syria’s infrastructure and economy have been destroyed by nearly nine years of civil war between several factions.

The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad and supported by Russia and Iran, has managed to largely defeat a rebellion by the rebels and jihadists that was once supported by the United States and its allies, but now mainly by the Turkey supports. The Pentagon now primarily supports the Syrian democratic armed forces, which control up to a third of the country, and has also taken security measures with the Syrian and Russian armed forces to protect Kurdish fighters from Turkey and their local insurgent allies.

The United States has tens of thousands of troops near Iran, here they are

Continue reading