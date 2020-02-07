Advertisement

Democrats have asked Facebook and Twitter to remove a video by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has been edited to appear to be tearing up President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union in key moments “.

The video entitled “Powerful American Stories Ripped to Shreds by Nancy Pelosi” plays with dramatic music and shows selected moments from the Tuesday speech, which were repeatedly interrupted with a short clip by Pelosi that tore up the speech that had actually torn it apart, when Trump was done. Several democratic lawmakers used social media to condemn the video after it was shared by Trump and several prominent Republicans.

“This video is clearly another @realDonaldTrump misleading move to mislead and manipulate the American people,” Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) MP tweeted on Friday.

“Hey @jack, show your commitment to reduce the misinformation that is corroding our nation and turn this fake video off,” she continued, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Other democratic politicians and leaders followed suit and asked the social media platforms to remove the modified video. However, both Facebook and Twitter declined requests to remove the video, insisting that it did not violate their policies. Requests for removal of a previously treated Pelosi video that was slowed down to give the appearance of blurring her speech were also rejected in May 2019.

“Speaker Pelosi’s latest fake video is intentionally designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day these platforms refuse to turn it off is another reminder that they care more take care of the interests of its shareholders as of the interests of the public, “tweeted Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill.

The video has been modified to show how Pelosi disassembled her copy of the speech while Trump was counting statistics on the economy and minority groups. The changes also suggest that they share the personal stories of a Tuskegee pilot along with his grandson, Gold Star family, surprising family reunion, and controversial Presidential Medal of Freedom award to conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, upside down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union at the end of the event on February 4, 2020.

ALMOND NGAN / AFP / Getty

Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on Wednesday, along with the text that the Republicans had “annihilated” their impeachment proceedings with reference to Pelosi. Newsweek contacted Pelosi’s office to comment on the video and tweet, but received no response.

The State of the Union speech included several tense moments that took place one day before Trump’s impeachment proceedings were acquitted. The president seemed to insult Pelosi by ignoring her offer to handshake before the speech. Conservatives quickly became angry when the spokeswoman for the parliament broke up, with many, including Trump, falsely claiming that their action “broke the law”.

Pelosi reportedly said that she tore up the speech the next morning during a meeting with House Democrats. Trump’s speech was a “shame” and insisted “he tore up the truth, so I tore up his speech,” said Politico.

