On Tuesday it was announced that Juan Martinez had been placed on paid administrative leave. Martinez is best known for acting as a prosecutor during the murder trial of Jodi Arias in 2013 regarding the death of Travis Alexander in 2008. She was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Now new questions have arisen about Martinez who has left his position.

According to Phoenix New Times, Jennifer Liewer, who serves as spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, has revealed the decision. However, she added that they “currently have no further comments on this personnel issue.” As the outlet said, an anonymous tip had suggested that Martinez had been fired, but that claim has yet to be substantiated.

The departure of the public prosecutor follows a series of allegations of misconduct that could lead to Arias being given a new trial. Previously, several reports showed that during the 2013 trial, Martinez had provided certain pieces of information to bloggers, made inappropriate comments with a Maricopa County Superior Court employee, and had given false testimonies.

Because Arias had the opportunity to have another trial, lawyers were given 30 minutes for both parties to challenge their case and answer all questions from the presiding judge. Questions that could have been answered include how public perception has influenced the process and see whether there is a precedent for such a situation. However, it remains unclear what happened on that specific court date.

Apart from the aforementioned events, Arias has remained in the news after her conviction. Not only have there been new interviews with Alexander’s friends, where they discussed Arias’ ‘fatal appeal’ and earlier warnings that they had given Alexander, but other reports came up about how she was planning to celebrate Christmas while she was behind bars in 2019. It has also been said that she continues to receive visits from her friend while she carries out her punishment.

As for Martinez, a disciplinary hearing is planned for April. He is currently confronted with a variety of possible disciplinary punishments, including losing his driver’s license.

Jodi Arias is depicted in her mug shot on April 15, 2015. Photo: Arizona Department of Corrections

.