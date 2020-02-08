Advertisement

The Attorney General’s office can make a Friday statement on the financial data of a non-profit organization that is collecting money to move the Thirty-meter telescope scheduled for Mauna Kea.

At a previous hearing, Judge James Ashford told Attorneys General and Kahea attorneys: The Hawaiian Environmental Alliance that he was inclined to allow the summons for nine parts of Kahea’s financial administration, but was not inclined to to obtain information from the Attorney General regarding nine other areas, including photos for ATM surveillance.

Ashford gave both parties until Friday to negotiate the nine areas, but they returned to tell Ashford that they could not reach an agreement.

In addition to the nine areas Ashford said to approve, Deputy Attorney General Max Levins told Ashford that his office had decided to limit the summons to only two of the other nine areas they had not agreed to: checks that charged came from Kahea and checks.

Kahea lawyer Richard Naiwieha Wurdeman repeatedly objected to the overall concept of subpoena for Kahea’s First Hawaiian Bank information, and told Ashford that the non-profit organization was targeted “because of his opposition to the government.”

He alternately called the subpoena “a fish expedition” that was “unreasonable and oppressive” and “not in the public interest,” and that violated his client’s constitutional rights.

The Attorney General, Wurdeman said, could not “prove any illegality about Kahea,” but the summons would have “a shudder effect” on the group’s donors.

“There is no justification,” Wurdeman told Ashford.

Kahea has taken on the Attorney General in two disputed cases that preceded Hawaii

Supreme Court concerning Mauna Kea.

The Attorney General’s Office has previously issued a subpoena to Hawaiian Airlines in search of the names of people who have donated their frequent flyer miles so that protesters could participate in the protest in Mauna Kea, and the subpoena of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs , which had provided portable toilets, garbage collection and other facilities in the protest camp at the foot of Mauna Kea Access Road, according to a court memorandum submitted by Wurdeman.

For Friday’s ruling by Ashford, the State Senate Committee for Hawaiian

Affairs on Tuesday have removed a bill prohibiting the Attorney General’s office from investigating non-profit organizations such as Kahea.

The revised version of Bill 42 of the Senate would prohibit the Attorney General from “investigating non-profit organizations for exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression and assembly or protecting constitutional rights, such as traditional and customary Hawaiian cultural rights.”

Language in SB 42 says that an attorney general’s investigation of a non-profit organization can be “intimidating and can be considered rewarding when the non-profit civil disobedience engages a government program, practice, or policy.”

In an email to the Honolulu Star advertiser, Krishna F. Jayaram, Special Assistant to Attorney General Clare Connors, wrote:

“We are opposed to SB42 for various reasons. We have a duty to monitor and investigate charitable organizations if we think they are not following the law. If someone thinks our investigation violates constitutional rights

a court can take a look

and decide – there is a process to ensure that the fundamental rights of people and entities are protected.

“The attempt by SB42 to limit our research authority in advance is against the public interest. This is a step in the wrong direction.

“The bill is also based on the false belief that there is a constitutional right to block a public road. There is no constitutional right to block a road. That is a crime, clear and simple.

“We will continue to investigate non-profit organizations when there is reason to do so.”

