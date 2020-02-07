Advertisement

Shares in marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – Get Report crashed on Friday after the Canadian company announced a dramatic restructuring in which hundreds of employees, including its CEO, left the company.

Aurora Cannabis shares fell more than 15% in premarket trading on Friday after the Edmonton-based company announced that its CEO Terry Booth is retiring with immediate effect and that approximately 500 employees, including approximately 25% in the company, positions are reduced.

The announcement comes from cannabis producers and distributors struggling with oversupply, lack of demand, and general aversion to everything related to the pot, especially among investors, but more generally among the pot-consuming public, despite widespread legalization the green weed in Canada in 2018 and more recent U.S. approval of the plant last year.

Aurora said executive chairman Michael Singer has been appointed interim CEO and a search for a permanent successor is ongoing. Booth remains a director and becomes a senior strategic adviser to the board, which gains two new members: Lance Friedmann and Michael Detlefsen.

The company had previously announced that it would reduce the cost of capital to less than $ 100 million in the second half of 2020. However, Thursday’s announcement also indicated that Aurora expects additional impairment charges of between $ 190 million and $ 225 million and goodwill amortization of between $ 740 and 775 million.

“Along with the financial transformation we are making, these changes should make it clear to investors that Aurora has the continuity, strategic direction, and leadership they need to move from their entrepreneurial roots to an established organization that is good is positioned to take advantage of global growth opportunities, “Booth said in a statement.

At the end of September 2018, Aurora Cannabis had eight licensed production facilities, five distribution licenses and branches in 25 countries.

The announcement follows the announcement from competitor Tilray (TLRY) – Get your own revelation this week, saying that 10% of the workforce should be cut to cut costs.

Aurora Cannabis shares declined 15% to $ 1.70 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has dropped 83% since hitting a 52-week high of $ 10.32 in March 2019.

