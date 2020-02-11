Advertisement

What was a good week for Tyrone could get even better when it turned out that former minor Conor McKenna returned home only a month before the AFL season started.

Just last week, All-Star Cathal McShane announced that he would not accept a contract offer with Adelaide after securing a job. He was featured on a cameo role on Sunday when Tyrone defeated Kerry in the National League.

Advertisement

McKenna was the shining light when the Red Hand minors reached the 2013 All Ireland final, but he was fetched by Essendon the following year.

He quickly made the transition to a new code, his ball skills and electric speed made him an elite counterattack halfback for the bombers.

He signed a four-year contract in 2017, but always had homesickness and talked about always being pulled home.

The 23-year-old missed a game last year when he returned home for his brother’s wedding while his decision to play for Eglish during the off-season holiday did not go down well with Essendon’s head coach John Worsfold.

However, he is considered an important member of the team and has been an omnipresent person for some time.

In preparation for starting a new campaign, McKenna is now back in Ireland indefinitely.

“Essendon’s defender Conor McKenna has returned to his homeland of Ireland for homesickness and family reasons,” the bombers confirmed in a statement.

“Dan Richardson, general manager of football, said the 23-year-old had the club’s full support to return to his home country.”

“We have had long conversations with Conor over the past few weeks and we are fully supportive of him returning home to be with his family at the time,” said Richardson.

“‘We remain in constant contact with Conor and his family and will continue to support us during this time.”

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin am quirks. Protect defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f758229037&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Advertisement