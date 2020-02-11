Advertisement

Australia’s highest court has ruled that Aboriginal people cannot be deported by the country’s government to free the country from foreign criminals.

The Canberra Supreme Court ruled in a 4: 3 verdict that indigenous Australians cannot be deported, even if they are not Australian citizens.

The court ruled in the case of two men who were born abroad but identified as belonging to indigenous tribes.

The government wanted to expel them after they were sentenced to prison for violent crime.

The court found that 31-year-old Brendan Thoms belonged to the Gunggari tribe, whose traditional country is in the southern state of Queensland.

The court was not convinced that 40-year-old Daniel Love was a member of the Kamilaroi tribe in northern New South Wales.

Love’s lawyers said another trial could be held to settle the matter.

The court found that Native Australians have a special cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to Australia that is inconsistent with the view that they are considered “foreigners” in the country’s constitution.

Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population and are the most disadvantaged minority in a range of measures.

