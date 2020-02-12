The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers against using or charging certain hoverboards sold by Amazon and other retailers because their lithium batteries can overheat and ignite.

The manufacturer of the board, New High-Tech Enterprise or NHT, has declined the federal agency’s request to recall the product, although “it poses a fire risk that could result in inhalation of smoke or serious injury, including death,” the said Federal agency in a press release this week. The Commission was aware of a report of the X1-5 hoverboard overheating and smoking.

A sample hoverboard has been tested and found to be non-safety, CPSC added.

The manufacturer in Houston, Texas, sold the NHT X1-5 hoverboards online to consumers at www.nhthoverboard.com, www.Amazon.com and www.ewheelsusa.com/hoverboard/, according to the CPSC.

While the X1-5 bears a so-called UL mark, it is no longer listed by Underwriter Laboratories, a company that tests electronics and certifies it as safe, the agency said. On a white label at the bottom of the hoverboard is written: “Model: X1-5” and “Product name: Balance Scooter”.

NHT X1-5 hoverboard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A CPSC spokesman said the agency could not say how many of the boards were sold or how long, and cited NHT’s lack of cooperation with the federal agency. NHT has also not returned requests for comments.

Fall injuries and reports of hoverboard ignition have plagued the product since it became popular five years ago.