The Chinese authorities have warned that “excessive and disorderly” use of protective clothing could increase the infection rate and waste limited resources if the cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase.

According to Reuters, the Chinese health commission called for “appropriate use” of the clothes on Sunday, as the country is facing serious equipment shortages affecting protective suits, goggles and masks. The explanation comes shortly after news that the death toll from the coronavirus (2019-nCov) has officially exceeded the number killed in the SARS epidemic.

According to the US Center for Disease Control, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) infected 8,098 people with 774 deaths in early 2003.

Since the outbreak began in December 2019, more than 800 people have died since 2019, including a U.S. citizen whose death was confirmed on Saturday. The vast majority of deaths and cases were confined to mainland China.

Almost all deaths were recorded in the Chinese province of Hubei, where the disease was first discovered. The corona virus was traced to a wildlife market in the provincial capital Wuhan, which is currently in a locked position.

Hubei officials announced a further 2,841 cases and 81 coronavirus deaths on Friday, Reuters reported. According to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, the total number of deaths reported in the province is now 780. However, the authorities have been accused of hiding the extent of the outbreak, and citizens say this could be the true number.

One of the most famous deaths is that of a 33-year-old doctor, Li Wenlian, who has caused a stir in public and outside of China. Li was reprimanded by officials for warning of the severity of the new coronavirus before it was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The 60-year-old American was the first non-Chinese person to die from the effects of the corona virus. He died on February 6 of his illness at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan. The news was confirmed by the U.S. Embassy early Saturday morning.

Chinese authorities are demanding “sensible use” of protective clothing in the event of shortages. This photo, taken on February 4, 2020, shows employees and volunteers transferring medical supplies in a warehouse of an exhibition center that has been converted to a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new outbreak of the coronavirus in central China’s Hubei province.

STR / AFP / Getty

Two deaths related to the disease have now been reported outside of China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

A patient who was treated in the Filipino city of Manilla was the first to die of a coronavirus outside of mainland China and fell ill after a trip to Wuhan. The 39-year-old man, who died in Hong Kong, also came from the epicenter of Wuhan disease.

More than 37,500 people worldwide have had a positive test for the corona virus since the virus started. Around 3,000 have fully recovered. This includes 12 cases in the United States from which a patient (based in Seattle) has recovered.

This graphic, created by Statista, shows countries in which the corona virus was confirmed as of February 6, 2020.

Countries where the coronavirus was confirmed as of February 6th.

Statista

