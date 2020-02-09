Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO >> Authorities are investigating a shooting in a street in San Francisco involving an out-of-service FBI agent, officials said today.

A man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting at the end of Saturday in the Haight-Ashbury district, said San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Prospective officers decided that the shooting involved was “an off-duty federal agent and an adult man who was shot,” he said.

“This is being investigated as a shooting officer-involved,” Andraychak said.

The San Francisco police and the prosecutor’s office will handle the investigation, KPIX-TV said. The FBI will also be involved and was early on the scene today, the news station reported.

“The FBI is assessing a shooting involving agents,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or members of the Task Force seriously … As this investigation is ongoing, we are currently unable to provide additional information.”

Andraychak has not released any other details about the shooting. It was not known if the man who was shot was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

The man was admitted to the hospital, KPIX reported. The officer was not injured.

