“Ryan Murphy can’t have all the fun”, executive producer / director Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) laughs about her new series, Cherish the Day, which embraces the anthology format. The series follows a romantic story that begins when caregiver Gently (Xosha Roquemore from The Mindy Project) and app developer Evan (Alano Miller from Underground) meet and fall in love.

Each episode of the drama, which debuts with a premiere of two nights on February 11 (at 10 / 9c) and 12 (at 8 / 7c) on OWN, focuses on a single day in the relationship of Gently and Evan, who five year covers the first season with eight episodes. Also the lead role in the series is the legendary Cicely Tyson as Miss Luma Lee Langston, who employs Gently and gives advice when they spend time together.

Duvernay, Roquemore and Miller came to talk to TV Insider in the recent winter press room of the Television Critics Association.

During the chat, which you can see above, Roquemore compares the long pieces of dialogue in the series with Shakespeare. DuVernay also explains why Los Angeles was the perfect location to develop this romance between Gently and Evan. She also shares why she thinks that crying and stamping out of the room (and coming back together) is “dreamy” in a dramatic story.

Cherish the day, TWed-Night Premiere, Tuesday 11 February (at 10 / 9c) and Wednesday 12 February (at 8 / 7c) on OWN. Following episodes will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 / 7c on OWN.

