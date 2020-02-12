Advertisement

Washington Capitals (36-15-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) against Colorado Avalanche (33-16-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: The Washington Capitals visit Colorado after the 3-0 avalanche in Ottawa. Philipp Grubauer secured the net victory for Colorado after 34 parades.

The avalanches are 15-7-4 on their home ice. Colorado ranks second in the NHL with an average of 6.1 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.

The capitals are 20-6-1 on the way. Washington finished sixth in the NHL with an average of 5.7 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.9.

At their last meeting on October 14, Colorado won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMER: MacKinnon scored 78 total points, scored 32 goals and added 46 assists for the Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky has scored three goals and 10 assists for the last 10 games for Colorado.

Carlson leads the capitals with a total of 52 templates and has collected 67 points. Nicklas Backstrom has collected eight assists for Washington in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes, while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a 0.884 percent saving.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, an average of 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalty kicks and nine penalty minutes, giving up 1.9 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.933.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: out (lower body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day by day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

