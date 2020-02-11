February 11, 2020 1:54 p.m.
Avista Corporation
SPOKANE, Washington – Avista is offering its customers an opt-out for the new introduction of smart meters in the US state of Washington.
The company encourages customers to consider smart meters, but offers an opt-out to all residential customers who live in a family home or apartment building with four or fewer units.
An opt-out costs $ 75 in advance, followed by an ongoing monthly fee of $ 15.
Requests must be made by the registered Avista customer
Avista asks those who wish to unsubscribe to fill out the application form and submit it in three ways:
- Send a photo of it or scan it to [email protected]
- Send it to Avista Utilities at 1411 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202
- Fax at 509-777-9650
For further assistance, customers can contact Avista at 1-800-227-9187 or get more information HERE.
