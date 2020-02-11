Advertisement

February 11, 2020 1:54 p.m.

Zach Walls

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Advertisement

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Washington – Avista is offering its customers an opt-out for the new introduction of smart meters in the US state of Washington.

The company encourages customers to consider smart meters, but offers an opt-out to all residential customers who live in a family home or apartment building with four or fewer units.

An opt-out costs $ 75 in advance, followed by an ongoing monthly fee of $ 15.

Requests must be made by the registered Avista customer

Avista asks those who wish to unsubscribe to fill out the application form and submit it in three ways:

Send a photo of it or scan it to [email protected]

Send it to Avista Utilities at 1411 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202

Fax at 509-777-9650

For further assistance, customers can contact Avista at 1-800-227-9187 or get more information HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement