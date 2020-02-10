Advertisement

Azerbaijan’s governing party, President Ilham Aliyev, celebrated a huge victory in unexpected parliamentary polls on Monday, but international observers and the opposition denounced major violations ranging from fraud to intimidation.

Aliyev, 58, faced with public discontent over a slowing economy, hoped to strengthen the image of the government by holding early elections and replacing discredited old elites with younger technocrats.

His ruling party won the majority in Sunday’s elections, but the opposition claimed it was “completely counterfeited,” and several parties were completely boycotting the vote.

The only opposition politician who reached the new legislature was Erkin Gadirly of the Republican Alternative Party (ReAl). All other parties represented in Parliament, the Milli Majlis, are seen as pro-Aliyev.

The Musavat opposition party demanded that the result be canceled and new polls be held.

Telling showed the Yeni (new) Azerbaijani party with 72 seats in the 125-member parliament, according to the early results of the first-past-the-post vote, the central election committee said.

But in a powerfully formulated joint report, international observers have denounced numerous voting irregularities, with restrictive legislation and the political climate preventing a level playing field.

“Significant procedural violations during the counting and the tables raised the concern that the results had been fairly established,” said observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe.

They criticized numerous cases of ballot and multiple votes, pressure on voters, candidates and observers, as well as the lack of campaign coverage in the regular media.

More than 5.3 million people were eligible to vote, and the turnout was 47.8 percent, election officials said.

The ruling party had promised a democratic election, but opposition parties have accused the government of limiting their campaigning power and various parties have boycotted the vote.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary Yeni Azerbaijan Ali Ahmedov congratulated his party on “another big win” after the exit polls set it on a course to win a majority.

“We are grateful for those who voted to support our president’s policies,” Ahmedov told journalists.

Elections were originally scheduled for November this year, but in December Aliyev called early polls after a surprising dissolution of the legislature dominated by his party.

The move followed the replacement of the prime minister and a number of veterans in the presidential administration and government.

Anar Mammadli, an analyst, said that the public anger over economic issues is growing in the South Caucasus region of nine million people.

“Aliyev chose to hold elections eight months ahead of schedule because he fears that protest feelings will continue to grow by November,” he said prior to the vote.

The country, which is highly dependent on oil exports, has been hit by a fall in energy prices and the global economic downturn since 2015 and has strongly devalued its currency, the manat.

With most powers concentrated in the presidency, parliament plays a limited role in the political system of the Caspian nation.

The election commissions are controlled by Aliyev’s party and all television stations of the oil-rich country refused to allocate airtime to the opposition.

Leading opposition leader Isa Gambar condemned draconian restrictions on freedom of assembly and said “people are arrested and tortured” for participating in peaceful protests.

None of the elections held in Azerbaijan since Aliyev came to power in 2003 has been recognized as free and fair by international observers.

Aliyev has ruled the former Soviet state with an iron fist since he was first elected in 2003, after the death of his father, the communist leader of the Soviet era from Azerbaijan and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

During the Aliyev dynasty, Baku has had to deal with strong international criticism of prosecuting political opponents and stifling independent media.

