VICTORIA – B.C. Drivers are on the brink of a dramatic change in their car insurance and a 20 percent reduction in premiums next year. Government.

Prime Minister John Horgan introduced the biggest auto insurance reforms since Insurance Corp. was launched on Thursday. of B.C. More than four decades ago, his government struggled to stop the ongoing financial losses at ICBC.

Fully comprehensive insurance means that a person involved in a vehicle accident can no longer bring an action for damages – except in cases where a court has been convicted of negligence, street racing, malfunctions or incorrect manufacture, botched repairs and excessive alcohol consumption from a store ,

Instead, people receive benefits, medical treatment payments, and compensation directly from ICBC, with the amounts determined by the province depending on the type of injury.

“It’s time for change at ICBC,” said Horgan. “A 20 percent cut in rates in the coming years is a symbol for the British Columbia population that we will get this problem to the ground.”

The transition will be B.C.’s litigation-based insurance model. Redirect ICBC, which saves an estimated $ 1.5 billion in legal costs annually pledged by the NDP government to lower interest rates, improve treatment benefits, and shorten claims response times.

“You shouldn’t need a lawyer to access the services you paid for,” said Attorney General David Eby. “The current car insurance system in British Columbia just doesn’t work.”

The government will pass laws in the spring legislative session that starts next week. However, the debt-free system will only be introduced on May 1, 2021 – just five months before the planned provincial elections.

In the meantime, the key interest rates of the ICBC will not rise in 2020, the government said on Thursday.

In 2021, when there is no more error, the basic and optional rates will be reduced by an average of 20 percent, saving drivers an average of $ 400 a year, Eby said.

Had the government not made the change, rates would have increased by 36 percent over the next five years, which the government estimates would have increased annual insurance costs by an average of $ 650 million.

The premium cuts came after the reorganization of the interest rate risk structure by ICBC in 2018, which led to savings for some drivers, but to steep increases for inexperienced drivers and young people.

Government figures seem to show that lowering the tax rate in 2021 would save a Burnaby driver with one year of experience up to $ 1,570 a year in basic and supplementary insurance.

Eby admitted that it “sounds too good to be true” that B.C. will adopt a model that increases benefits and lowers premiums. But he pointed to other provinces like Manitoba and Saskatchewan that already have such systems.

“Just because we see that it actually ships in two other provinces, we think we can do it,” he said.

The new flawless system will increase the maximum lifelong care benefits an injured person could receive from $ 300,000 to $ 7.5 million, with the additional promise of more funding for visits to physiotherapists, chiropractors, consultants and other recovery services are available.

For example, the amount that ICBC pays as loss of earnings is expected to rise to $ 1,200 a week through no fault of its own, compared to $ 740 a week in 2019 and just $ 300 a week earlier. People who earn more than this amount can take out an optional supplementary insurance for additional wage benefits.

The physician of a person, not ICBC, decides, depending on the province, which curative treatments are needed and for how long.

In another scenario involving an injured child, ICBC said that no-fault new permanent nursing aids worth $ 10,000 a month, household expenses, missed school fees of up to $ 20,000 a year, and recreational benefits, which would be required under the current system could provide an action and a judicial judgment.

A car wreck at the ICBC shipyard in New Westminster on February 6, 2020. The province is expected to switch to fully comprehensive insurance in 2021, the government said on Thursday.

The government says that benefits will be available as long as a person needs them, which means that nursing care funding and assistance to severely injured victims can be maintained for a person’s entire life rather than just one under the current system One-off claims mean a flat-rate payment by the judge, which the victim has to ration for the next few years and which cannot be sued again.

Money for pain and suffering is eliminated for minor injuries; In the case of serious injuries, however, monetary compensation is determined by benefit category with the maximum amounts set by the ICBC, the government said. Repairs to vehicles are still carried out by automatic adjusters with conventional damage assessments.

The model practically eliminates the role of personal injury lawyers, who usually make up a third of the total amount of an agreement, and constitute a powerful lobby group that continues to fight government reforms. They have argued that a system through no fault of their own would leave the most vulnerable and most catastrophic victim alone to counter ICBC without legal assistance.

The Trial Lawyers Association of BC said the change exposes the rights of injured and vulnerable British Columbians to “serious risk”.

“Today, this government is doubling its policy of losing the British Colombians’ legal rights while protecting the ICBC management that has primarily involved us in this mess,” said John Rice, president of the association.

“This move will reward bad drivers and reduce the possibility for injured and vulnerable British Columbians to receive fair compensation if they are injured.”

Eliminating costly legal fees is key to lowering the premiums, Eby said, although he admitted the litigation change is being aggressively challenged.

The only time that an injured person can claim compensation without fault through the new model is when the culpable driver is convicted of intoxication, dangerous driving or other criminal negligence.

Disputes over settlements are handled by the civil settlement tribunal, a retrofitted ICBC fairness commissioner, and the provincial ombudsman. However, drivers can also turn to a court to review court decisions.

Although the system is known as fully comprehensive insurance, government officials who informed the media on Thursday said that ICBC will continue to investigate accident failures to penalize drivers with higher insurance premiums based on their accident history. Anyone involved in an accident has access to the same medical benefits regardless of their fault – which means that a driver who is at fault means new care for things like permanent impairment.

Drivers can continue to choose their deductibles through no fault of their own and can take out additional insurance with ICBC or private providers. However, the optional insurance mainly covers the areas of collision, comprehensive insurance and travel outside of BC.

Despite a monopoly on key interest rates, ICBC has lost $ 2.5 billion in the past two years and is struggling to break even again this year. She has blamed rising claims costs and legal fees of $ 700 million a year, or a quarter of all expenses.

B.C. was for years the last province in the country to allow a purely procedural insurance model, the so-called crime system. It took a reform step last year with a cap of $ 5,500 on pain and suffering costs in minor injury cases, currently approved by the Trial Lawyers Association of B.C. to be challenged in court.

BC’s new zero-defect system appears to be most in line with the structure of Manitoba, but has a more lucrative utility that is comparable to that of Saskatchewan.

In Manitoba, the Crown car insurer has had no control over compulsory basic insurance since 1993. Car insurance premiums in Manitoba have risen 24 percent since 2001, compared to over 60 percent in the years before Christ. during the same time. Manitoba will cut rates by almost one percent in 2020.

Saskatchewan has not seen rates increase in the past five years, and the province saw the lowest number of fatalities in its history in 2019.

B.C. have not copied the Saskatchewan hybrid model through no fault of their own, from which drivers can deregister and pay to maintain the right to sue. It has also opted not to follow Ontario’s partial faultless system, which allows legal action in the event of serious injury, such as: B. loss of limbs, spinal cord damage, blindness and traumatic brain injuries. Ontario also has a completely private market with no government role in selling insurance.

Although the announcement of a no-fault system took up much of Thursday’s announcement, Eby announced that the province had retooled its efforts to reduce the number of legal opinions used before the no-fault system came into force in 2021, the first attempt To limit the reports last year was overturned by the BC Supreme Court as an inappropriate violation of the independence of the judiciary.

The government will amend the Evidence Act to limit it to three medical reports per case. However, it is at the judge’s discretion to allow additional opinions. The amount that ICBC pays for a report is also limited to $ 3,000 and no more than five percent of the total settlement payout.

Some of these case limits for expert reports apply to the 90,000 claims that ICBC had on the books before 2018. This is equivalent to a minor injury limit of up to $ 10 billion for unpaid liabilities.

