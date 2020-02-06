Advertisement

VANCOUVER – A man from British Columbia says he is “really hurt” that the Canadian government is no longer taking steps to permanently leave the city, which is at the center of a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Monte Gisborne, who lives in Metro Vancouver, is a Canadian citizen, but his wife Daniela Luo and their daughter Dominica Gisborne are permanent residents who still live in Wuhan, China.

“We have absolutely no instruction from the government when to come home and what the plan is to bring them home,” said Gisborne on Wednesday.

He said the talks with the authorities in Ottawa were “cryptic, unclear … without details and without hope”.

He said the government told him that they had no plan to help because they were not Canadian citizens.

Gisborne and Luo have been married for about three years.

A charter plane carrying Canadians from Wuhan is scheduled to land in Canada on Friday.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave the country.

Champagne told a press conference on Thursday that some of the 211 people on the passenger list for the flight had not appeared.

Gisborne said that his wife and daughter left Vancouver for Wuhan on January 17 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and that they had booked return tickets for February 15.

“There have been rumors of the corona virus in the media,” he said.

The stories became “more menacing” and Gisborne said Luo and his daughter changed their return tickets to January 28th.

The Chinese government announced the closure of the Wuhan area on January 23.

The Chinese health authorities reported over 560 deaths on Thursday and a further sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases to 28,018.

The mother and daughter remain approximately 10 kilometers from a wildlife market that is at the center of the outbreak.

“It’s usually very busy,” Luo said in an interview. “It’s like downtown New York, but it’s empty now. No people on foot.”

The family has been in the house since the quarantine.

Gisborne said that although he must be inside, “his daughter refuses to frown.”

She spent her time playing and learning Chinese, he said.

“She has the most beautiful smile. This child’s smile illuminates the room and gives hope to everyone. “

He said he wanted to see his family on the second Canadian flight from Wuhan.

A letter to Gisborne from Ottawa on February 3 said the Chinese authorities had assured Canada that a permanent residence or a Chinese citizen could accompany a Canadian minor child who would otherwise be unaccompanied.

“We will continue to work to keep families together, but there is no guarantee that we can do it,” it says. “The situation is developing at the moment.”

A main road that runs through the city streets remains deserted because people stay at home and avoid transportation due to the virus outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province on January 29, 2020.

HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images

– With files from The Associated Press.

