Advertisement

Mounties found the money in an envelope wrapped in a rubber band

Postmedia

The B.C. The government plans to confiscate nearly $ 10,000 from a young man after he left a spa in Richmond last August.

Advertisement

The Director of Civil Forfeiture filed a lawsuit against Richard Tang Bui last month, claiming the $ 9,935 he had in his car was money from drug trafficking or other crimes.

Bui and his friend Brian Vu were spotted on August 15 by police officers running the Watercube Vancouver Health Club at 4411 No. 3 road left.

Richmond RCMP searched the license plate of the Acura RDX 2018 they were driving and found that the owner was a woman.

The prosecution alleged that the officials stopped the traffic and smelled cannabis in the car, which led to a search of the vehicle near driver Bui’s seat.

In the center console, Mounties found the cash in an envelope with a rubber band and a post-it note that said 9935 KL.

They also found a wallet with ketamine flaps, cannabis chips, and a credit card with the name of Buis.

“The money was bundled in a way that was not in line with normal banking practices,” the lawsuit said. Bui has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, but has not been charged.

However, the government agency says the money should expire because it is “revenue and an instrument of illegal activity”.

The lawsuit alleges that Bui was involved in human trafficking, possession of crime proceeds, money laundering and non-reporting of taxable income.

The 24-year-old has not yet submitted a response. In December, he sent a message to the director claiming that he had the cash. Vu didn’t claim the money.

[email protected]

blog: vancouversun.com/tag/realscoop

twitter.com/kbolan

Advertisement