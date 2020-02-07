Advertisement

BURNABY October 24, 2019. The ICBC Claim Center at 4399 Wayburne, Burnaby, October 24, 2019.

Gerry Kahrmann / PNG

Groups affected by the move to Insurance Corp. Those affected by a no-fault system say they will look into the change after the government’s surprising announcement.

John Rice, president of the BC Trial Lawyers Association, said he was “deeply disappointed” with the move. The association will consider whether the proposed reforms should be challenged in court.

“You will recall that this government introduced major legislative changes in the spring of last year that considered the concept of a cap on the minor injuries promised by the government,” he said.

“But in fact, that cap included brain injuries, depression, PTSD, chronic pain … really serious stuff. And it was only nine months after this new law came into force that the government announced that the political scheme it had followed in the past two years had failed. “

Rice said the government has changed policies from a public perspective, so the legal community was in the dark when it was announced Thursday. His association is currently reviewing the proposed reforms and the next steps.

“If the government and the Attorney General of British Columbia have passed a law that constitutional law experts believe is unconstitutional, it is the mission of the British Columbia Trial Lawyers Association – its mission – to protect British Columbians’ rights against everyone, including our own government, ”said Rice.

However, no-fault insurance already exists in several federal states.

According to Rice, successive government failures meant that the once profitable “crown jewel of state auto insurance in North America” came into crisis.

“Your solution is to create a much larger fire in a much larger ICBC dumpster,” he said.

Justina Loh, Executive Director of Disability Alliance B.C., said her organization is confident about the reforms and will consult with ICBC to ensure that the rules and guidelines do not prevent people from getting the benefits they need.

Loh said Allianz wanted a lean, efficient system so that support was not delayed.

“Ultimately, we are only concerned with the well-being of everyone, the people who have been injured in a motor vehicle accident, whether pedestrians, cyclists or the like,” she said.

“We just want to make sure that they are able to get all the support they need, not just physical support for OT (occupational therapy) or PT (physiotherapy), but if they need support for accommodation, for transportation need.” There are so many expenses that you can be affected by either a catastrophic accident or an automobile accident. “

Aaron Sutherland, vice president of Canada’s Pacific Region Insurance Bureau, said drivers shouldn’t have a choice who insures them just because a province chooses a flawless system.

“Regardless of whether it is a crime system like today or a no-fault system that the government has announced, drivers must have a choice to ensure that fares are as cheap as possible,” he said.

Sutherland referred to Quebec’s hybrid coverage method, where a mandatory public insurance plan covers personal injury and, in some cases, physical damage such as hit and run, while all other insurance benefits, including property damage, are purchased by private insurers.

The average insurance premium there is only $ 717, he said.

“We are currently paying more for car insurance than anyone else in the country. While it is good to hear that interest rates will go down, I think we have to wait and see what happens in the end,” said Sutherland.

“I think the government introduced a number of other reforms last year that should improve interest rates. And of course that didn’t happen. “

With files from Rob Shaw

