VICTORIA – A tentative agreement in the forest industry strike that has been keeping 3,000 workers out of work since July last year is greeted with cautious optimism by a mayor of Vancouver Island, who claims the dispute has marginalized some families and businesses of bankruptcy.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom said Monday that the strike by workers represented by United Steelworkers at Western Forest Products is financially devastating to the workers and businesses who rely on them.

The prospect of an agreement after nearly eight months of uncertainty is positive, although workers haven’t yet ratified the deal, she said.

“I have received calls from fathers inside saying that they are helping their families out there with nothing to give and their families are willing to lose everything,” she said in an interview. “I think this was a critical month for many people, and I know it was also a critical month for companies.”

According to Wickstrom, people trust food banks and the help of volunteer groups that donate the bare essentials to families.

“It was really difficult for us,” she said. “Companies have lost 40 to 50 percent of their income. People just didn’t shop. You haven’t done anything. In my opinion, this month was really the month when you have to die or die. “

Port McNeill has a population of 2,400 and is more than 450 kilometers north of Victoria.

A statement released by the company said the deal was yet to be ratified, but the union’s negotiating committee recommended that it be accepted.

“We have a fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our company,” said Don Demens, president and CEO of the company, in the statement. “This was a particularly challenging time and I am pleased that we have found a common basis through the efforts of everyone involved.”

Two mediators left negotiations earlier this month when the union and companies said they were too far apart to reach an agreement. The B.C. The government reappointed the two last week as special agents, which gave them additional powers under the Labor Code to reach an agreement.

Brian Butler, President of Steelworkers Local 1-1937, praised the strength of union members during the lengthy dispute.

“I am pleased to announce that the tentative agreement contains no concessions, which was an important mandate for our members,” said Butler, who added details of the agreement, which will not be released until a vote is taken.

Wickstrom said the strike highlighted Port McNeill’s dependency on the forest industry and the need to provide the city with new opportunities.

“We need to diversify our economy,” she said.

