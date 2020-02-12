A day after her RCMP arrest in North Vancouver, a woman’s body was found in Lions Bay with her burned-out car.

The provincial police surveillance agency, B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office, is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Lions Bay with her burned-out vehicle.

Her death came a day after she was arrested by the North Vancouver RCMP.

The woman, who was not identified, was detained at around 9:30 a.m. on February 9 for allegedly making threats against a person she knew.

The Mounties say she was taken to the North Vancouver RCMP division, where she was processed and released until a future trial date.

The body was discovered the next morning by Squamish RCMP officials who responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Sunset Drive in Lions Bay.

The IIOBC, which investigates all incidents involving officials that result in serious harm or death, was consulted to determine whether police action or inaction had resulted in the woman’s death.

