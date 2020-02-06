Advertisement

A report on public sector funding for nursing homes was criticized on Wednesday for failing to consult with the industry group, which represents non-governmental care providers.

Daniel Fontaine, Chief Operating Officer of the B.C. Care Providers Association surveyed the Seniors Advocate office because it was unable to seek advice from its association, which has more than 350 member organizations that offer long-term care, home health, and assisted living in BC.

“I think if you ask an average British Colombian, he thinks it’s a little strange,” he said.

“It didn’t even happen, it didn’t happen twice. It’s a continuous pattern.”

On Tuesday, OSA released A Billion Reasons to Care: A review of funding for contracted long-term care in BC. The audit found that it was based on contracts, audited deals, and expense reports.

According to the report, more than 27,000 seniors live in 293 publicly funded nursing homes. 182 or 62 percent are operated by private contractors and non-profit organizations. The contractually agreed long-term care costs taxpayers $ 1.3 billion a year.

“For the most part, those who are nursing homes in B.C. – whether they are health authorities, non-profit organizations or non-profit organizations – they want to offer their residents the best possible experience, ”says the report by Isobel Mackenzie, the senior lawyer.

“However, it must be recognized that the nursing home is also a business for many operators. Commercial nursing homes expect a profit / surplus due to their business activity; This underlying fact sets incentives that can sometimes contradict the welfare of the resident. “

Fontaine said that when he read his copy of the report, he thought pages were missing because he described the complete absence of an “analysis of state and operating nursing homes” that accounted for 33 percent of BC nursing homes.

He said that if the report looked at all providers of long-term care more balanced, it would have been more credible.

Fontaine said the senior attorney’s office would have more weight if it did not report to the Ministry of Health and instead to lawmakers such as the Ombudsperson’s Office and the representative for children and adolescents.

He indicated statistics on wages. The report states that caregivers in for-profit households earn up to $ 16.85 an hour, or $ 6.63 an hour less than the standard $ 23.48 wage.

Fontaine said the industry standard on which the number is based is the master contract negotiated by the Hospital Employees Union, which represents approximately 20,000 long-term care workers.

“I’m having trouble with it,” he said. “I don’t think this is the industry standard.”

Fontaine said the industry standard should be WorkBC, which sets the average salary for nursing staff at $ 21 an hour rather than $ 23.48, which he called “more like the gold standard”.

“We advised the minister, the ministry and the elderly to work with us. You don’t have to make this a struggle every time you publish a report. This is not a us and you,” he said.

“There are ways to work on it and improve health outcomes for seniors.”

He said everyone at B.C. The Care Providers Association welcomed the awareness of the elderly that there is a huge labor shortage in BC. This is a crisis in the care of senior citizens on the front line.

“We support and were happy to see this in this report.”

