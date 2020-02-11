Advertisement

Condominiums through B.C. A president of the New Westminster Strata Council warns that insurance costs could rise this year.

When residents of Anchor Pointe gathered in New Westminster for the annual shift meeting in December, they were stunned to see their building’s insurance premiums expected to increase 40 percent by 2020.

“It was a total shock to everyone,” said shift president Bruce Campbell.

Unfortunately, it got worse for the residents of the 30-year-old tower.

The shifts had budgeted that the insurance premium for the 110-unit building would increase by about 40 percent to $ 95,000 a year after 2020, after about $ 70,000. However, when January passed, the shift council learned that this would not be nearly enough. Instead, Campbell said the premium would be $ 259,000 this year – more than 3.5 times the cost of the previous year.

Campbell had expected shift fees for his two-bedroom unit to be around $ 480 a month, including home insurance, with the expected 40 percent increase this year. But now the monthly cost of his unit has to increase by about $ 150 to $ 630.

The shift council is trying to figure out how to close the massive gap, Campbell said, by dipping into the contingency reserve fund or making a one-time estimate to be paid by the owners.

“As a shift council, we sometimes have to be the bearer of pretty bad news,” said Campbell.

Many Anchor Pointe residents, including Campbell and his wife, have fixed incomes and will find it difficult to meet the additional costs. Campbell, a 70-year-old retired businessman, would like to retire.

It’s not clear how many of BC’s 30,000 companies face similar insurance costs, but Campbell’s building isn’t alone. Last month, Abbotsford News reported that a new condominium building saw a 780 percent increase in insurance premium, with a one-time fee of $ 3,000 per unit and a doubling of monthly fees to $ 600 would be.

“I would call it a crisis,” said Campbell. “There is no other way.”

Insurance industry associations are now responding to reports of rising housing costs, and BC’s finance minister said Monday that the provincial government is monitoring the situation.

Other condominium markets, including Toronto and New York, have grown, said Tony Gioventu, managing director of British Columbia’s Condominium Home Owners’ Association. This is a particularly worrying problem for Metro Vancouver, where about half of households live in condominiums with shift titles.

Gioventu said that as the insurance for more buildings needs to be renewed at different times throughout the year, the pricing should become clearer.

In January alone, Gioventu’s organization heard of around 100 BC. Condominiums are either facing a “massive” increase in insurance costs or, in some cases, unable to find a company that is willing to insure the building at all.

Stratas who have trouble taking out insurance should contact the Insurance Bureau of Canada, a national industry association that B.C. Treasury said Monday.

The Bureau announced on Monday that it had launched a task force to review the problem across Canada and will meet with affected groups in BC next month.

These insurance increases are unlikely to affect single-family home owners, said Rob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations for the Bureau for Western Canada. He said that many of the reports his group received about major cost increases related to buildings with “claims history and maintenance issues”.

Different groups point to different factors for premium increases, including increasing global storm losses.

In a statement sent by email on Monday, B.C. Treasury Secretary Carole James said that insurance costs for shift companies across Canada and elsewhere rose, here in BC. However, “higher house prices and construction costs have contributed to an increase in insurance costs.”

“While pricing for certain products is up to the insurance industry, we work with the British Columbia Financial Service Authority to monitor the situation carefully and to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect the British Columbians financially,” said James.

The Insurance Brokers Association of B.C. On Friday, he released a statement calling on the provincial government to reform legislation, including the addition of a stratified unit standard definition to the Strata Property Act.

These reforms could help “stabilize” BC’s condo insurance market, the agency said in a press release.

“This will be a long time in fixing,” the B.C. Chuck Byrne, managing director of the group, said on Monday. “There will be more fear before there is good news.”

