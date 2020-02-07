Advertisement

A truck driver was flown to a Vancouver hospital after being driven by his own transport truck in B.C. had been run over. Inner.

Rachel Psutka / Postmedia

According to Quesnel RCMP, the man left the cabin of his truck to assess a situation in which he pulled a knife on Highway 97 on Wednesday.

A second person agreed to help the man by driving the truck while the man was giving instructions.

Police say the victim lost support when the truck started to move and the trailer tires accidentally hit it.

He was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, but police say he was flown to Vancouver for further treatment.

According to the RCMP, an investigation is currently underway by WorkSafe BC, the agency responsible for creating safe and healthy jobs in the province.

(CHNL)

