Rating: 2.5 / 5

The Baaghi franchise is India’s answer to Rambo. Actor Tiger Shroff, the first two editions with good reviews and large numbers, and now the handsome guy is back for the third time. The film directed by Ahmed Khan stars Back Shraddha Kapoor after a break in the second part.

Baaghi 3 requires the protection of the family and takes you to the cruel limits where our main hero can go to save his brother, who is played by Riteish Deshmukh. Once a happy family, the brothers engage in terrorist activities when Deshmukh is taken hostage. We go to the limit again and see Shroff in his signature washboard belly and tanned skin avatar, but this time he’s just more rebellious, angry, and ready to tackle the world for the family. Shraddha Kapoor plays a chatty girl who is ready to walk the distance for her love and his family.

While the action sequences and choreography in the trailer are brought to the point, we seem to have more or less the entire plot of the film in these odd four minutes. With the revival of his muscular and fearless character, we love tigers in this element, but we’re not sure how much more the man can now offer in the genre. In any case, with some hits that convince you with unrealistic action scenes, Baaghi 3 looks like an entertainment dose that we are ready for in 2020.

