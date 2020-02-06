Advertisement

Well, this is tiring. It seems that every other day a participant from this season of The Bachelor is accused of shadowy behavior. First there was Madison Prewett, who was accused of having her own fan account on Instagram, then Sydney Hightower, who claims that she was seriously bullied in high school, but her yearbook paints a different picture, and now, the newest participant Hannah Ann Sluss is the leader under the microscope.

The 23-year-old model had a one-on-one date with Peter Weber during the February 5 episode and revealed that she had never been in love before. This was difficult for the pilot to accept and it resulted in whether she was ready for an engagement at the end of this.

“Do you 100 percent feel that this is what you want? Are you 100 percent ready?” he asked her. He could not wrap his head with the fact that she would be willing to accept a potential proposal if she had never been in love before.

Hannah Ann assured Peter that although her only long-term relationship was not serious, she is ready to find her happily ever after. “I have not found that true love in the past. I feel that the qualities and what you possess is what I have raised to have wanted,” she admitted.

At first glance, this all sounds great – that is, until a pair of eagle fans searched the model’s Instagram page and fetched messages from her and her ex boyfriend. “I am so grateful that I can be your valentine and your best friend. I love you Hannah Ann forever and I can’t wait to spend another day with you,” her ex wrote.

Hannah answered the feeling with her answer. “Aw! This is very sweet! I can’t wait to see you! I love you too!”

Well, huh … isn’t that strange? Apparently, she said before that I love you and that her relationship with her ex was in fact very serious, hence the whole “forever” thing.

And that wasn’t the only post that came up. Another fan found a series of messages showing that the couple shared a deep bond. In a message she referred to her ex as a “dream come true”.

Hannah Ann: I had a relationship of 3.5 years, but I was never in love

Hannah Ann also: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/waQBqcmDoU

– stephanie (@ stepphh_a25) 6 February 2020

So why did she lie? What’s the point? The fact that she had not been in love was a red flag for Peter, so it didn’t do her any favor. Anyway, fans quickly went to social media to comment on the recent unveiling:

Hannah Ann’s high school friend learns she never loved him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/n2L9hRdurd

– caroline selinger (@ carolinneee8) 6 February 2020

Hannah Ann: I’ve never been in love

Hannah Ann too: I have dated 3 1/2 years with a man # TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/McAEskOMtG

– Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) February 6, 2020

Hannah Ann’s 3 and a half year old boyfriend to sit at home and watch rn #bachelorabc pic.twitter.com/QV9cQtr3Yz

– allie (@ alliiee19) February 6, 2020

