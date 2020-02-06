Advertisement

Fighting bullies usually works to the benefit of people – just not in Mykenna’s.

In the latest episode of The Bachelor, the fashion blogger thought she was in trouble after that explosive two-to-one date when Peter Weber told her he “trusted” her and sent Tammy home early.

The Bachelor’s Mykenna and Peter Weber | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

Although she was convinced that Weber saw a future with her, Mykenna soon noticed that she was being eliminated, which, according to some, was the perfect example of karma at work.

Mykenna’s luck went downhill after the two-to-one date

Two-on-one dates usually end well for one of the participants in the show, but this time it didn’t work to everyone’s advantage.

After a screaming match during the group day of the telenovela – in which Tammy accused Mykenna of being “immature” and only appearing on the show to increase her social media, Weber asked the two ladies to meet him for the Rose Ceremony for things to talk out.

While scrutinizing the meat of Tammy and Mykenna, Weber discovers that the fashion blogger was ready to leave before the group date because she felt that their relationship was not making progress.

After both women had talked privately with Weber about their problems, Delta pilot Mykenna told me he “trusted” her and sent Tammy home.

Convinced that he sees a future with her, Mykenna is seen laughing while Weber walks out of the house to a waiting taxi.

The fashion blogger saw that she was convinced that the pilot was keeping her close and was blinded by his decision not to give her a rose later that evening.

After being eliminated together with alleged leader Syndey, Mykenna comes to Weber and is told that she will “someday make someone very happy” before leaving home.

Fans could not help but laugh at this outcome

After realizing that Mykenna did not receive a rose, many people went to Twitter to share their responses to this surprising result.

Although some were shocked by Weber’s “cold” actions to keep Mykenna alone to eliminate her later that same night, others didn’t feel bad for her and thought this was just karma after that intense two-on-one date.

“Mykenna is sent home after laughing at Tammy,” tweeted a person along with a photo of Kylie Jenner with clown makeup.

“The funniest part of last episode was the 2-on-1 with tammy & mykenna & peter said” I trust you “to mykenna and then turned to tammy and said” can I walk you out “and mykenna started to LAUGH and then HER BITCH A ** SAYS THAT SAME NIGHT HAHAHAHA AT HOME, “someone else said.

Some people even joked with the idea that Mykenna and Tammy sat side by side at the airport while they waited for their flights home.

“I saw mykenna and Tammy literally go home 30 minutes apart and realized that they would be chilling together at the airport,” one person wrote.

Although Mykenna had a good run, she was ultimately not good for Weber – much to her disappointment.

Although we will miss her amazing facial expressions and dramatic crying showers, we can say that she certainly left her mark on this season of The Bachelor.

