Bachelor Nation has a lot of questions about Peter Weber’s season. The bachelor has taken an unprecedented turn and there are no finale spoilers available, even though the season is getting closer to the end. That hasn’t stopped a variety of theories from emerging, one that is putting pressure on the hometowns of the next week.

A theory by blogger Reality Steve claims that one of Weber’s last two candidates has a drama hometown that could affect Weber’s ability to make suggestions.

Spoilers claim that Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss are Weber’s last two decisions. However, there are no spoilers that he ultimately chooses. Weber was even annoyed that it is impossible for some reason to spoil this season. Whatever the reason, fans will probably only find out in the final.

Prewett’s hometown is particularly difficult. The Reality Steve described Weber and Prewett’s date in a blog post in January that included fan photos of the couple’s spotted filming. Prewett appears to have brought Weber to Auburn’s campus where she attended college.

Madison Prewett on “The Bachelor”.

Francisco Roman / ABC

Later that night, Weber is said to have met Prewett’s family. It is not known whether Prewett’s family liked Weber. Spoilers claim, however they react, that Weber has not received the blessing to marry Prewett from her father.

This scenario has occurred in previous Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, so the lack of blessing may not be related to the finals. It is also possible that Weber did not want to suggest until Prewett’s father approved and extended filming after the normal finale to gain her family’s trust.

Reality Steve has outlined a handful of other theories, including that Sluss wins. What the spoiler blogger knows is that Weber didn’t suggest the show’s planned finale as expected. He is expected to be engaged to one of the last two candidates, or at least have a relationship.

Fans have put up some other theories. At the beginning of the season, many expected former Bachelorette Hannah Brown would come into the picture again. Reality Steve denied this, claiming that Brown had nothing to do with Weber’s end.

A recent theory suggests that Weber ended up with one of the series’ producers, Julie LaPlaca. The fans stuck to this idea from a handful of social media posts that showed the two holidays spent like New Year’s Eve together. Reality Steve struck the theory on his Twitter account on Saturday:

“I’m going to make this as easy as possible for everyone, now that I’m just asked about it,” he wrote. “It is rubbish, there is absolutely nothing, it makes no sense and people are desperately reaching for straws, although the end is not yet over.”

The Bachelor final is scheduled to air in March.

