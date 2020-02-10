Advertisement

Jeffrey Davies – the guy who played Kelly Leak in the 2005 comedy “Bad News Bears” – is taking his first steps … almost a year after a terrible motorcycle accident.

The teen star was admitted to the Orlando Health Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center last week and is where – with the help of an exoskeleton – He took his first steps. It’s monumental … especially because he contracted pneumonia during the holidays.

Jeffrey’s first steps triggered a wave of emotions. You can hear his caregiver recording success and crying. The nurses who help Jeffrey are also very impressed that he is shifting his weight all by himself. He still had months of rehab … but clearly got off to a good start.

TMZ told the story … Jeffrey was on a motorcycle in May when he lost control in the middle of an intersection thrown off the bike, He was almost paralyzed and had to be looked after around the clock, including occupational therapy.

The family also had to grapple with insurance coverage and force them to take out insurance GoFundMe to cover Jeffrey’s growing medical bills. The campaign picked up pace when we wrote about Jeffrey on New Years Eve … but the family could still use the help of the public.

