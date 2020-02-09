Advertisement

There are signs of recovery in the Abaco Islands five months after Hurricane Dorian decimated this part of the Bahamas.

In Marsh Harbor, for example, work teams and volunteers put out houses, repaired roofs and cleared streets.

But in other parts of the city, stray dogs are the only signs of life, and only the distant sounds of chainsaws and hammers pierce the eerie silence.

Some areas destroyed by the storm seem untouched even since the hurricane landed, without a person in sight.

Utilities were slow to come back.

“We expect that power in Abaco will be fully restored by the beginning of the summer,” reports Katherine Smith of the Bahama Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Thoughts about the hurricane season 2020 add an urgency to the recovery.

Resettle to rebuild

With so many houses destroyed, there are currently not enough people on the island to rebuild quickly.

“A large part of the population in Abaco has been evacuated or displaced. And now they are largely unable to return because there is no home”, explains David Eisenbaum with the charity All Hands And Hearts. “We need thousands of volunteers. There is a huge need for manpower and the recovery is limited by this labor shortage.”

To help residents return to the islands, the Bahamian government is setting up umbrella structures for temporary housing.

“We ship in domes where they can stay when their homes are being rebuilt,” Smith tells CNN. “And we are launching a small home repair program this month to prepare the houses for the next hurricane season, which is just around the corner.”

With a few months to go before the new hurricane season begins this summer, piles of debris that are still lining the streets can become deadly projectiles if the wind picks up.

Breathe new life into Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama also suffered serious devastation by Dorian. Storm flew down parts of the island up to 20 feet and, according to Smith, smashed more than 4,200 houses under water.

“Some of these houses may still be partial, but they are not safe to stay in,” explains Katie Wiles, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross. “One of the most important needs here is also for long-term shelter.”

There is also a shortage of potable water; the storm tides dramatically increased the salinity of Grand Bahama’s water supply.

“After Dorian, the water became extremely salty. Currently 65% ​​of households are compromised,” said Iram Lewis, Bahamas state secretary for disaster management and reconstruction. “That number should have fallen considerably by March and completely disappeared by the end of the summer.”

It is a touch of optimism, stimulated by electricity that is now coming back in almost all of Grand Bahama.

However, the destruction of infrastructure and companies has paralyzed the economy. Unemployment remains high for Grand Bahama and infrastructure damage makes tasks more difficult than fulfilling daily needs.

“So many have to walk through the rubble now, just to receive potable water. The daily challenges they face make it difficult to come out of this and rebuild it,” Wilkes explains. “The level of destruction is so great that it will take a long time for the Bahamas to recover. And they cannot do it alone.”

Many of the international charities that initially responded to Dorian are still on site. You can help these organizations to continue their work in the Bahamas by clicking the button below or by following this link.

