Bain warned that the virus could reduce Chinese GDP by up to $ 72 billion

The economic costs of the corona virus exceed the financial damage caused by SARS.

The Chinese economy now accounts for more than 16% of global GDP

The coronavirus crisis this year may lead to a 0.2 to 0.5 percentage point reduction in China’s gross domestic product, according to an analysis by consulting firm Bain & Co.

That equals a slash of about $ 43 billion to $ 72 billion in the country’s GDP.

Bain noted that the economic costs of the corona virus will be greater than the financial damage caused by previous outbreaks of diseases, including swine flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

“In financial terms, the biggest difference between this outbreak and SARS is the size of the Chinese economy, which was in 2003 ($ 2 trillion). SARS reduced China’s GDP by almost 1% or approximately ($ 14.4 billion). However, in 2003, China represented only 4% of global GDP, “Bain said.

Bain pointed out that today the Chinese economy is seven times larger, accounts for more than 16% of global GDP and “plays a crucial role in many global supply chains.”

The Bain report, written by Weiwen Han, Karen Harris and Thomas Luedi, noted that although the new corona virus appears to be less deadly than SARS – with a 2% -3% death rate versus a 6.6% rate for SARS – – it is much more contagious. The coronavirus has already infected eight times as many people who were sick during the entire SARS epidemic.

“The resulting economic impact will be serious,” Bain warned. “Both epidemics led to national containment actions, but this time the Chinese government acted faster and with much stricter measures, such as widespread quarantine, nationally extended national holidays, restrictions on interprovincial travel for about 20 provinces and local transport controls.”

Bain noted that the impact of SARS on the Chinese economy was short-lived and usually limited to the second quarter of 2003. China’s GDP growth fell by 2 percentage points in that quarter, but recovered during the rest of the year .

“The industries most affected by SARS (services) now form a larger part of the Chinese economy – 54% today versus 42% in 2003,” the report said. “And the Chinese economy was already cooling before this (last) outbreak, which is a crucial difference compared to its fast-growing trajectory in 2003.”

Bain pointed out some other differences that may help to reduce the economic damage caused by the virus.

“Today’s China is a major force in the field of internet and e-commerce,” the report said. “Robust offline-to-online delivery networks can support consumption, even with millions of Chinese in quarantine or on extended holidays. Many of the same people can also continue to work remotely, which at least partially compensates for productivity losses. “

Indeed, the researchers think that online consumption could even see long-term benefits “as a result of the strong growth and accelerated customer acquisition and penetration during the crisis – that is, offline supply chains can track orders and continue to execute on physical products . “

Essential supplies such as groceries, non-discriminatory consumer products and pharmaceutical products remain strong per sector, while offline consumption will be the worst. “Transportation, tourism, entertainment, traditional retailers, real estate, food and drink, discretionary consumer products, cars and insurance will be hit hard,” Bain said. “In Hong Kong, this will make the challenge worse for many of these sectors that have been in pain and anxiety for eight months.”

Bain also expects Chinese exports to fall in the short term, followed by a global ripple effect. “Multinational companies will have to compensate for gaps in purchasing and production from China and even suppliers outside of China who depend on their goods,” the report said.

Bank of China International indeed estimated that the short-term effects on exports would cost $ 30 billion. “This can also accelerate the ongoing diversification by many multinationals from China as a sourcing and production base,” Bain added.

Bain recommends that foreign companies act quickly to deal with this crisis.

“Although it is too early to know for sure how serious the human and financial costs of coronavirus will be in China and around the world … for companies, a wait-and-see approach is often the most damaging move in uncertain times,” Bain warned . “Instead, the companies that will perform best during this crisis and who are best placed during the recovery will be the ones who act now.”

From Monday evening, the Chinese Health Commission said the virus’s death toll had risen to 1,016 people with 42,638 confirmed cases.

