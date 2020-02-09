Advertisement

Aircrew from Biman, the national airline of Bangladesh, refused to work on a flight aimed at repatriating civilians from Chinese cities affected by viruses, forcing the government to cancel the evacuation plan.

The South Asian nation evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicenter of the deadly outbreak and planned a second flight for a further 171 Bangladeshis.

“We cannot take them with us because we cannot send a flight”, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday.

“No crew wants to go there. The crew that went there before don’t want either.”

Bangladeshis evacuated on a first flight from Wuhan are taken by bus to quarantine Photo: AFP / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

The outbreak, which killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands throughout China, spread to almost more than two dozen other countries and caused global concern.

There are no cases registered in Bangladesh.

The evacuees and crew who returned to Dhaka on February 1 are quarantined for 14 days in a camp usually used for Haj pilgrims.

Health officials say no one has tested positive for the virus.

The minister said the government instead tried to charter a Chinese flight, but so far without success.

