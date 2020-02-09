Advertisement

All predictions made before the game were fooled because Bangladesh is limiting the Indian to a moderate score

Pochefstroom (South Africa): A lively group of Bangladeshi boys have made history by winning their country’s first global cricket title and shocking defending champion India by three arrows when the ICC U-19 World Cup met here on Sunday.

In a final with poor results, Bangladesh first throttled India to a meager 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to reach the revised goal of 170 in 42.1 overs using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

When the game resumed after rain, the goal was revised to 170, leaving Bangladesh seven runs to hold three gates. It was a no-brainer for the Tiger Cubs, who have written a golden chapter in their country’s cricket history.

The game was characterized by a sharpness that goes back to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup in the MCG. It was only reinforced by the aggressive behavior of some Bangladeshi players in this match.

Also on Sunday, some players from both teams almost fought at the end of the game and it was India coach Paras Mhambrey who urged his boys to stay calm. Banglaesh’s leading pacemaker Shoriful Islam was seen swearing explosive devices in front of the camera.

Even then, Bangladesh’s 18-year-old captain Akbar Ali should do the honors, showing nerves of steel and in which the patient did not fail 43 out of 77 balls, which destroyed the 88 out of 121 balls by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Akbar’s cool quotient was visible to everyone when he brilliantly collected his resources and then fought responsibly. He recognized India’s threats from Ravi Bishnoi, the leg spinner, and fast bowler Kartik Tyagi before he effortlessly reached the finish line.

There were two things that were expensive for India. While striking, India lost its last seven gates for 23 runs. And then, during the defense, the number of extras (33) played a role in the final context of the game.

Bangladesh’s chase began with Parvez Hossain Emon (47 of 79 balls) and Tanzid Hasan (17), who scored 50 in a short amount of time.

However, the situation changed when leg spinner Bishnoi (4/30 in 10 overs) attacked and started bowling his glasses.

First he took Tanzid down and then let Mahmudul Hassan Joy (8) play with another wrong underplay and Towhid Hridoy was also tapped on the pads and Dhruv Jurel caused a clever stumping to make it 65 for 4.

After Emon was back in the hut due to a thigh injury, Skipper Akbar had to show serenity in the hour of crisis, even when left-wing sailor Sushant Singh got a few gates in his second and third spell.

Then it was Emon who came back with 102 for 6 when Akbar finally got Bishnois Googlies because there was a slog sweep for 6. Since Bishnoi had no effective broken leg, he was taken out of the attack.

Despite thigh problems, Emon fought well before Jaiswal played his broken legs part-time and Garg’s bet paid off as the opener was caught in the extra cover region to make 7 (143).

India’s exchange had previously come under pressure when a great bowling attack in Bangladesh knocked out the defending champion with a scarce 177 in 47.2 overs.

Jaiswal (88 out of 121 balls) was once again an outstanding player, but he looked like he would dominate the Bangladeshi bowling unit, whose new ball players Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8 , 2) Overs) literally suppressed the Indians.

The third sailor Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in numbers, but it was Shoriful’s first spell with channeled aggression that got the Indians backing down from the start.

Only 23 came from the first 10 overs and India never recovered from the slow start, although there was a quiet 93 run stand between Jaiswal and NT Tilak Verma (38 out of 65 balls) in 23.2 overs.

Shoriful and Shakib were not afraid to hit the Indian hitter with the sled when they got the ball swinging away from the left-handers with full bowling. The fielding was also agile and first class, which made it difficult in all Indian innings.

Once Jaiswal was out, the distinct lack of playtime was obvious to other Indian batsmen when seven gates fell for only 23 runs.

