Advertisement

February 6, 2020 11:55 a.m.

Zach Walls

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 at 11:55 am

Advertisement

Updated: February 6, 2020 at 11:56 am

SPOKANE, Washington. – Cardholders are lucky because the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is once again participating in Bank of America’s “Museums on Us” campaign.

Active cardholders receive free entry to the MAC every first Saturday of the month. The next date is March 7th.

The museum is currently showing two exhibits: “Mount St. Helens: Critical Memory” and “Pompeii: The Immortal City”, which will open on Saturday.

Mount St. Helens: Critical Memory commemorates the 40th anniversary of the eruption, including personal accounts and insights into how the 1980 eruption broadened the scientific understanding of the volcanoes. The Pomepii exhibits offer another perspective on devastating volcanoes.

For non-Bank of America members who want to get a deal, the MAC offers discounts for seniors, students, and teens. You can also purchase a free pass from the Spokane Public Library.

CONNECTION: Exhibition “Pompeii: The Immortal City” for the opening on Saturday in the MAC

RELATED: The Spokane Public Library now offers day passes for the MAC

CONNECTION: Spokane Library Passes connect customers with activities, culture and nature

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement