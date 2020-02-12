Barbara Corcoran from ABC’s Shark Tank knows a lot about the balancing act. Between her real estate empire, reality show, various performances at events and family life with her husband and two children, Corcoran has a full plate.

Over the years, the Shark Tank star has said that a perfect balance between work and home cannot be achieved. She has learned to take a different path in striving for an even smock between her family and career.

“Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran | Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

Motherhood requires a change

Corcoran rebuilt its real estate empire with a $ 1,000 loan and then sold it in 2001 for $ 66 million, according to CNBC. When she founded her company, Corcoran noticed that the management was natural. “I took the management into the water,” she said. “It was in my blood.”

Now the mother of two children – Tom, 25 and Katie, 14 – previously shared with Corcoran that the birth of her son and the requirements of motherhood motivated her to sell The Corcoran Group.

“All my top sellers [at the Corcoran Group] were crazy jobs and I was their mother and their psychiatrist. They needed me constantly. The moment I had my son, I realized that I couldn’t be the best in both, “she told The Cut in 2018.” I had a baby and I was breastfeeding and I was 46, so I was an old mother. I started to think, how am I leaving? “

Corcoran shared that if she had had no children later in her life, she would not have had the opportunity to launch her empire. “You know, if I had children before, I could never have built the Corcoran Group. You are too divided, “she said. “I put 500 percent in my sellers; they were the queens and kings of the universe … I loved them, and they loved me back, and that’s why we did so well in the end. But when my son made the comparison, I knew I couldn’t do both. “

An unreachable goal

Previously she addressed the subject of the always elusive balance between work and private life in her iHeartRadio podcast: “Business Unusual,” Corcoran said she doesn’t think it’s possible to achieve this. “It just doesn’t exist,” she said according to CNBC’s idea. “I searched for it for the first 40 years of my life and then gave up – and I’m much happier with it.”

The reality star thinks that the needs at work and at home can be too difficult to meet on a consistent basis without falling behind on one side.

“It’s like chasing the Holy Grail,” she said. “How do you feel a sense of control, as if you are not going crazy? You have your family at home … [s] you have your family at work – your colleagues, the people who report to you – you want to take care of them [everything]. “

The art of compartmentalization

Despite her demanding schedule, both personal and professional, Corcoran eventually discovered what works best for her. “I discovered that the best way to juggle responsibilities was to clearly divide my attention and time between work and home,” she said. “So when I’m at work, my husband Bill wouldn’t dare call me and the kids wouldn’t call unless they die.”

The same rule applies to her colleagues when she walks through her front door at home. “Telephones and emails are huge distractions these days,” said Corcoran. “And so when I walk into my house, I put my phone in the hallway and only touch it when I walk out the door in the morning. I give my children and husband 150 percent of my time.”

Although the real estate magnate has found success with this method, she admits that it is never perfect and that her strategy may not work for everyone. Now with a teenage daughter at home, Corcoran sees how difficult it is to be a working mother in today’s fast professional climate.

“It’s much harder. Here I am again, in business for myself and worse, being the talent – so I am the salesperson and the manager, and I have a young daughter,” she said. “I never feel like I am doing enough for her. I doubt myself every day of the week.”

The Shark Tank investor realized that wherever she is, her energy and focus should be given there. “I want to grow two strong children and a company that makes a difference and is enormously profitable,” Corcoran explains. “Now that I know the balance between work and private life will never exist because they both attract the same attention – I – I strive to be 100 percent present with my family and friends when I am with them and 100 percent present when I am M at work. “

Corcoran’s strategy is definitely worth a try!