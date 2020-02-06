Advertisement

Inaki Williams’ header after a break brought Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona had each reached the final of the competition in the past six years and won four of them, but were knocked out after a late drama in San Mames that year.

After five minutes of extra time and possibly a penalty shootout, Williams took a look at Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and secured a dramatic win.

Advertisement

FULL-TIME I We are in the # CopaDelRey semi-final ‼‼ # BiziAmetsa 💭

1-0 I # AthleticBarça 🏆 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/N99VPAuGP3

– Athletic Club (@Athletic_de) February 6, 2020

Barcelona, ​​30-time record winner of the competition, had only one change from their last LaLiga game when Sergi Roberto took up for Antoine Griezmann.

It wasn’t long before Lionel Messi – whose quarrel with director Eric Abidal overshadowed the game’s preparation – opened central defense when he made Ansu Fati clear, but the 17-year-old striker cut his shot wide.

Athletic, who celebrated the last of 23 Copa del Rey triumphs in 1984, thought they took the lead after 10 minutes when Williams tapped the ball from a corner but the offside flag was raised / AP)

Ter Stegen was released when his pass fell on Raul Garcia, but the midfielder shot past the penalty area.

Shortly before half time, Barcelona was awarded a free kick in the middle 25 meters outside the door, but Messi’s attempt hit the wall.

It was a slow opening after the restart before Messi Frenkie De Jong sent clearly into the penalty area where the Dutchman went down – and showed a yellow card for the simulation.

1️⃣ Athletic Club (Iñaki Williams, 90 ‘+ 3’)

0️⃣ Barça pic.twitter.com/5aLyQ1GSlA

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2020

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has sent Griezmann to replace Fati for the last 30 minutes – and the French striker was soon in action when he shot a shot over the crossbar.

De Jong went back into the box, this time under close guard by Bilbao midfielder Ander Capa, but the referee showed no interest and waved on.

In the 70th minute Roberto escaped on the right and cut the ball back to the penalty spot, where Griezmann’s low shot was saved by Unai Simon.

With so much pressure, Bilbao almost took the lead when Williams’ early shot flew over. Unai Simon would not be beaten (Alvaro Barrientos / AP)

Simon came to the rescue for the home team again when Messi was substituted in by substitute Arthur but his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper’s legs.

When the time was up, Williams dropped a volley on the rear post.

But he made no mistake when substitute Ibai Gomez waved a cross when Williams headed into the corner and triggered wild celebrations from the hosts.

Advertisement