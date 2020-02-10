Advertisement

Moscovites are stunned by a flood of bomb attacks that force the evacuation of courts, schools and shopping centers, while authorities seem unable to find the perpetrators, even after months of disruption to public life.

The warnings for planted bombs, all false, have been sent to many Russian cities, but mainly focused on the capital, where around 16 million people live and work, with up to 1,000 threats a day.

Since the end of November, more than 1.6 million people have been evacuated from buildings in Moscow, according to Interfax news agency.

Yet both the authorities and the television channels controlled by the Kremlin remain largely free of the subject.

Yulia Olshanskaya, a local government official, said the school of her daughter Maria was evacuated “sometimes several times a day” in December.

Moscow is the target of thousands of mysterious bomb attacks. Photo: AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF

“We can’t keep track of how often it happened,” she said.

“Sometimes our lessons were canceled or postponed on those days and people were also evacuated,” said 13-year-old Maria Olshanskaya.

Another Muscovite, Yulia Grebenchenko, said that her daughter’s school has been evacuated 13 times since early December.

“Some parents have even hired a dog handler to check the school faster because you never know how long the tracking unit will last,” the office worker said.

The hoaxes have caused hundreds of closures of subway stations Photo: AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

The threats are always issued in the same way: a whole series of e-mails are sent from encrypted providers to organizations and companies that must be inspected or evacuated by law.

No one has incurred the exact cost of the revolution, but the financial damage caused by a similar wave of telephone bomb attacks in 2017 was millions of dollars, Russian officials said.

On one day, February 5, 1500 locations were hit, including the central church of Christ the Redeemer, about 30 courts, 150 educational institutions, 232 metro stations, more than a dozen clinics, 75 swimming pools and about 50 shopping centers, an “informed source”, said the Interfax news agency.

“I have just wasted a few working hours,” said Sergei, an LGBT rights activist, waiting for sniffer dogs to arrive at the Basmanny court in Moscow on Thursday after everyone was forced to leave.

The authorities have said almost nothing.

Do not watch this space: TV does not talk much about the hoaxes Photo: AFP / MLADEN ANTONOV

At the end of January, the FSB security service, the KGB’s successor, and the state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced in summary statements that two encrypted e-mail providers based abroad had been blocked after being used to send false threats.

They have not mentioned suspects or given directions or motives, nor have they reassured the public despite the major disruption.

Social media and some media messages have yielded a few clues.

The Telegram messenger account of the St Petersburg courts has posted scans of messages that refer to a shady blackmail scheme with the Bitcoin virtual currency.

They include requirements for the return of 120 bitcoins ($ 1.2 million at the current rate) reportedly stolen by Russian billionaire Konstantin Malofeyev using the now-defunct WEX cryptocurrency platform.

This ultra-conservative oligarch – aimed at Western sanctions and allegedly close to separatist forces in Eastern Ukraine and the Russian security service – has denied any involvement.

Experts suggested that the authorities are in an impasse, while the Kremlin-controlled television largely ignores the bomb hooks.

“This incident shows that the Russian state is completely powerless,” says Valery Shiryayev, a former KGB officer who writes about military affairs for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

“If they discussed this on national TV, people would have even less confidence in the authorities,” he told AFP.

Even Roskomnadzor admitted that blocking encrypted emails only has a limited effect, because users can easily use another provider or a VPN.

“It is actually possible that technology is so complex these days and offers criminals so many tools that even secret services with the best equipment cannot stop them,” Shiryayev said.

And he warned that the same tactic could be used elsewhere.

“Currently, this weapon has only been used against Russia … but keep in mind that it can hit anyone.”

