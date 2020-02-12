Advertisement

TOMOHON, INDONESIA –

Bats, rats and snakes are still being sold at an Indonesian market known for its wildlife offer, despite a request from the government to remove them from the menu due to fear of a link with the deadly corona virus.

Sellers at the Tomohon Extreme Meat market on the island of Sulawesi say the business is booming and curious tourists keep coming to see exotic dishes that make animal rights activists furious.

But scientists are debating how the new virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people in China and spread to dozens of countries around the world, has been transmitted to people.

A wild animal market in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, is believed to be ground zero and there is a suspicion that it originated in bats.

However, the possible link was not on many radar screens on the Indonesian market.

The dingy stalls contain a dizzying array of animals, including giant snakes, rats impaled on sticks and charred dogs with their hair scorched by bladder fires – a bloody scene that some critics describe as “walking through hell”.

Bat seller Stenly Timbuleng says he is still moving his rate for a whopping 60,000 rupiahs ($ 4.40) per kilogram to buyers in the area, where bats are a specialty in local cuisine.

“I sell between 40 and 60 kilograms every day,” said 45-year-old AFP.

“The virus has not affected sales. My customers keep coming.”

Restorer Lince Rengkuan – who serves bats, including their heads and wings stewed in coconut milk and spices – says the secret is preparation.

“If you don’t cook the bat well, it can of course be dangerous,” she said.

“We cook it thoroughly and so far the number of customers has not fallen at all.”

This is despite a request from the local government and the health service to take bats and other animals out of the circulation – a call that has almost been ignored.

“We also insist that people do not consume meat from animals suspected of carrying a fatal disease,” said Ruddy Lengkong, head of the area’s government and industry office.

Indonesia has not yet reported a confirmed case of the virus.

In the capital, Jakarta, vendors selling skinned snakes and cobra blood on a recent Saturday night had no trouble finding buyers.

“It is good for you, sir,” said a salesman of his rolling journey.

“Heals and prevents all diseases.”

