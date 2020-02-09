Advertisement

DORTMUND, Germany – Bayern Munich got a potentially tricky draw for the quarter-finals of the German Cup on Sunday.

The next step in Bavaria’s efforts to hold the German Cup and win the Cup for the 20th time is the trip to Schalke, the sixth in the Bundesliga.

Bayern won their last game 5-0 in Munich on January 25th, but had problems at times in the last cup game on Wednesday and were barely able to avoid the extra time in the 4-3 win against Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen welcomes Union Berlin in the hunt for the Champions League. Leverkusen won the teams’ last game 2-0 in the Bundesliga in September.

Eintracht Frankfurt is playing against Werder Bremen in the quarter-finals between two teams that have taken surprise wins in their last cup games on Tuesday. Eintracht beat Leipzig 3: 1 and Werder eliminated Borussia Dortmund 3: 2.

The fourth Saarbrücken team, which no longer belongs to the Bundesliga, meets Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The quarter-finals will be played on March 3rd and 4th. The exact dates and times will be determined later.

