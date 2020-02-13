WACO, Texas – Lauren Cox had 16 points and 10 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double and Baylor # 2 retired after halftime for his 52nd consecutive Big 12 win, 81-62 against TCU on Wednesday night ,

Cox, who ended her fifth double-double this season and 33rd in her career, had 10 of her points in the third quarter in the matchup of the two best teams in the Big 12.

DiDi Richards had 17 points for Lady Bears (22-1, 11-0 Big 12), who were only two points ahead at half-time. Cox then had 10 points and three blocked shots in the third quarter when they outperformed TCU 22-11.

Baylor also won the best 53rd home game in a row.

The TCU (17-5, 8-3) fired only 3 out of 14 shots in the third quarter and shot a total of 35% (20 out of 58). Three weeks ago, the frogs were the only Big 12 team that ended up in the single-digit range of the Lady Bears.

Smith, who missed the first matchup with the TCU due to a major ankle sprain, had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 15 points and Moon Ursin 11. Baylor shot 53% (30 out of 57).

Michelle Berry had 15 points in 6-of-8 shooting, including all three 3-point shots for the frogs. Lauren Heard had 14 points and Jayde Woods 11.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Frogs have lost to Baylor for the 29th consecutive time since February 1990 and are 0: 17 against coach Kim Mulkey. The lowest-scoring Big 12 games this season both play against Baylor, including the home defeat of 66 : 57th

Baylor: Mulkey has won her 598th career win, making her the fastest coach (male or female) in Division I history within two years to score 600 career wins when the Lady Bears can defeat Oklahoma State and Texas Tech next week ,

NEXT

The TCU will play three of their next four home games, starting against Iowa State on Sunday.

Baylor plays his next two games on the street. The Lady Bears are in the state of Oklahoma on Saturday.

