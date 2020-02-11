Advertisement

A drum: stories and ceremonies for a planet, by Richard Wagamese.

1. A drum: stories and ceremonies for a planet – Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre).

2. I saw three ships: West End Stories – Bill Richardson (Talonbooks).

Advertisement

3. Can you hear the trees talking?: Discover the hidden life of the forest – Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books).

4. From my point of view: building indigenous nations for a stronger Canada – Jody Wilson-Raybould (UBC Press).

5. E. J. Hughes Paints British Columbia – Robert Amos (TouchWood Editions).

6. Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue – Robert Budd, illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers (Harbor Publishing).

7. The Survival Guide for British Columbia – Ian Ferguson (Heritage House publisher).

8. Vancouver After Dark: The wild story of a city’s nightlife – Aaron Chapman (Arsenal Pulp Press).

9. The Rise of the Wolf 8 – Rick McIntyre (Greystone Books).

10. Every little junk and every little miracle: A small town childhood –Carla Funk (Greystone Books).

11. Land of Destiny – Jesse Donaldson (Anvil Press).

12. Voices from the Skeena: An illustrated oral story – illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers, by Robert Budd (Harbor Publishing).

13. West coast 123s – Jocey Asnong (Rocky Mountain Books).

14. The house that the spirit builds – Lorna Crozier (Douglas & McIntyre).

15. The Monster Sisters and the Secret of the Unlocked Cave – Gareth Gaudin (Orca book publisher).

– Compiled by the Association of Book Publishers of B.C.

Advertisement