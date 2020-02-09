Advertisement

“The focus is on gasoline prices,” said Prime Minister John Horgan. “Mobile phone fees, admittedly a federal problem, but those that we keep hearing about in our offices, car insurance. These are costs that people are always annoyed about. ”

PNG files

VICTORIA’s [BC] new democratic government will report on its achievements in terms of affordability and economic aspects, while at the same time establishing a political agenda for the year ahead of the October 2021 elections, Prime Minister John Horgan said.

Advertisement

Politicians will return to the BC legislature on Tuesday to deliver the speech to the throne and begin a spring session. The government budget will be submitted on February 18.

Horgan said the economy is strong, the budget is balanced, and affordability for people in BC is improving. continues to be the priority of his government.

But it’s not all smooth sailing for the coming months.

The Green Party, which has an agreement to support the minority government in the legislature, is looking for a new leader to succeed Andrew Weaver, who will act as an independent MP. Opposition liberals are already in pre-election mode, appointing candidates and consistently accusing the NDP of ignoring rural communities, especially those affected by the downturn in forestry.

“We want to show what we’ve done and then show where we’re going in the next 12 months,” Horgan said in an interview.

He said the abolition of health care premiums, more childcare options, and an increase in minimum wages were his government’s accomplishments, but more needs to be done to make life more affordable.

“The focus is on gasoline prices,” said Horgan. “Mobile phone fees, admittedly a federal problem, but those that we hear about all the time in our offices, car insurance. These are costs that people are always annoyed about and that we will talk about in the throne speech. “

The government said Thursday would pass a law that would cut the premiums of B.C.’s public auto insurer, B.C.’s Insurance Corporation, by about 20 percent, equivalent to an average savings of $ 400 per driver.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson in July 2018.

Jason Payne /

PNG files

Horgan said the speech will also focus on infrastructure investment in education, transportation, and health care in communities where growth, like his home town of Langford, “is bursting at the seams.”

He said some global economies are facing a downturn, but the B.C. The budget will reflect a continued strong economy leading Canada.

“The budget is the same,” said Horgan. “We are balanced and focus on the provision of services. Health, education, transportation, these are the priorities that we have set ourselves and that continue to be our priorities.”

Opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson said the NDP exaggerated its poor record on key issues in BC. BC, but its members will remind the government of their miserable performance.

“The NDP face major problems in forestry, the raw materials industry, hail riding and ICBC, and act as if everything is fine.”

Wilkinson said the ongoing eight-month forestry strike on Vancouver Island has left thousands of people unemployed and families and communities are suffering. The strike comes as a sawmill in the BC. Wilkinson says shift cuts and permanent downtime are announced internally, costing hundreds of jobs.

Obviously, the NDP has written off the inside of BC. and now they’re busy writing off the northern half of Vancouver Island, ”said Wilkinson. “The prime minister kept this facade that everything is wonderful while people have lost their jobs by the thousands.”

Horgan said his government was facing issues related to the previous liberal government, including control of money laundering, real estate speculation, and B.C.’s financially stricken Insurance Corporation.

Adam Olsen, B.C. Interim Chairman of the Greens.

“I think the liberals still have a lot to learn from their reign, and maybe they should spend a little longer doing what we’re happy about,” he said.

Preliminary green chair Adam Olsen said the two-member caucus will shift the B.C. to focus more on innovation technologies and away from traditional raw materials industries.

“I am very aware that the old economy is groaning and calling for attention,” he said. “We can no longer rely on oil and gas, the fossil fuel industry, at a time when science says about climate change that we have to do other things.”

Olsen said the Greens are planning to maintain the support agreement with the NDP that will allow John Horgan to rule with a minority until the next election.

“We have to keep working until October 2021,” he said. “The interests of the British Columbians are that their government works, whether it’s a majority or a minority.”

Horgan repeated previous comments that he had not scheduled any early elections.

“I don’t hear people calling for elections,” he said.

connected

CLICK HERE to report a typo.

Is there more to this story? We’d love to hear from you about these or other stories that you think we should know. Email to [email protected]

Advertisement