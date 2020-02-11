Advertisement

With BC’s new no-fault insurance system, ICBC will pay the loss of earnings based on the injured person’s salary at the time of the crash and will not compensate for future loss of earnings.

Gerry Kahrmann / PNG

VICTORIA – BC’s new no-fault insurance scheme will freeze compensation for a person’s salary to what they had earned at the time of their accident, which in most cases eliminates the possibility of receiving additional money for future wages.

Advertisement

The change, personal injury lawyers say, will disproportionately affect younger people who are just starting their careers and earning relatively low salaries. They will no longer be able to argue in court that injuries sustained in a car accident prevent them from being promoted later, advance their careers, and ultimately make more money.

“They bring many people to a life of poverty if they do not receive fair compensation for their injuries that have fundamentally affected their ability to work,” said Wes Mussio, managing partner at Mussio Goodman, one of the largest personal injury companies in the province.

But BC Attorney General David Eby said it was a necessary compromise to keep the rising costs at Insurance Corp.

“Things like speculative future wages that you didn’t actually deserve, but that you thought were possible. I think that has separated from what the British Colombians thought insurance was and what they were willing to pay for,” said Eby ,

ICBC paid $ 435 million in future wage losses in 2019, an increase of 88 percent compared to 2015. The average payment last year was $ 104,562, an increase of 30 percent since 2016, the company said.

Mussio said that ICBC’s cost pressures are being caused by its aggressive process approach and changes in settlement policies. Eby said that the problem in B.C. than in other provinces and reflects the unacceptably high legal costs that ICBC is facing.

B.C. Courts routinely award “disability loss” to people injured in a car accident, due to the fact that these people will be less profitable in the future, less marketable for future employers, less valuable and less able in the competitive labor market, future jobs take advantage of opportunities that would otherwise have been available without the injuries.

As part of the new B.C. car liability insurance system From May 2021, ICBC will pay approximately 90 percent of earnings up to $ 1,200 a week if they become unable to work due to their injuries. However, the amount will be tied to the workplace and wages at the time of the crash, with no loss in the future.

Mussio, who owns the Nanaimo Clippers junior ice hockey team, said that if one of his players were injured in a bus accident, like the Saskatchewan Humboldt Broncos team in 2018, they would get tiny wages because they are young athletes at school and still no income have their full potential.

Mussio also cited the example of a teenager in a summer job in the raw materials sector who loses a limb in an accident and whose entire career is impaired without being able to claim future wage losses. “He is involved in this accident, and because he had no significant income before he was paid, his benefits are practically nothing,” said Mussio.

Eby countered that the system recognizes students or people in vocational training courses without errors and sets their wages so that they take into account what they would have earned if they had completed their training. This includes medical and law students, students on a structured internship, and a career path that is planned with promotions as part of the job, he said. The system without errors also pays for missed lessons.

In the event of a catastrophic injury, such as the loss of a limb, the new system also pays up to $ 250,000 for permanent impairment benefits to replace the pain and suffering bonuses currently available in court.

Eby admitted that there will be legitimate cases “in a kind of gray category” in which some people will be negatively affected by the change. But he said he relied on the ICBC-strengthened fairness commissioner and ombudsperson to report these cases and any future unfair treatment.

“The plan is to not leave anyone behind,” he said.

Eby also said that if he receives enough public feedback on the subject during public consultations, the government may make changes to the system through no fault of future wage losses.

[email protected]

twitter.com/robshaw_vansun

Advertisement