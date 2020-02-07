Advertisement

Ciarán Sheehan was tempted to return to Cork from Australia. The All-Ireland medalist, who prevailed with Carlton, was able to keep up with Éire Óg’s performance in the intermediate ranking.

Ciarán Sheehan, football player from Cork and Éire Óg, is a personnel consultant at AA Euro Executive in Cork. He previously worked as a professional Aussie Rules player. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

When they displaced Rockchapel in the 2014 final, he was thrilled. And shaken.

Advertisement

“I remember seeing the speech online and was just devastated. I remember Dermot Herlihy mentioned me in the speech, and I remember thinking, well, I was delighted but annoyed at the same time, I wasn’t out there for long and thought, am I going home now? “All of these thoughts go through your head,” Sheehan says.

While a generation of Cork soccer fans have dreamed of a looting Sheehan in red and white for six years, he outlines the advantages of his time as a professional athlete.

“These six years have opened our eyes, not only from a physical or sporting point of view, but holistically in terms of life in general. Sometimes I have to wake up somehow and say, “Okay, I’m back here now and I’m in front of Down this weekend.” A lot has happened in a short time.

“But I’m really looking forward to the game because Down are a team that we faced in some really difficult games on this trip,” said Sheehan.

“We played them again in 2011, so we had some good fights with them.”

The reporter silently cursed the game in 2011 for spoiling his ten-year story between cork-down clashes, but that was the 2010 All-Ireland final.

A question about Sheehan’s strongest memory of the game causes a laugh: “Apart from the clear chance to score, which I missed in the first few seconds? Probably the raw emotion at the final whistle; these two minutes stay with me. We had seen the parade and so on in the semi-final against Dublin, which was a huge game. I prepared pretty well for the volume and volume, etc., ”says Sheehan.

The raw feeling at the end of the game that really stays with me.

“After this game, in retrospect, you consider whether you take it for granted to play for Cork in an All-Ireland: Were there more All-Ireland countries? We absolutely thought that at the time.

“I remember seeing the emotions of Graham Canty and Anthony Lynch, who had been with Cork soldiers for years and then won an All-Ireland. It’s fun to look back now, but I obviously took a different path after that” says Sheehan.

Before exploring this route, he mentioned Dublin. This defeat in the semi-finals was another milestone on the way to a later five in a row. Did Sheehan already see her as the coming power in the country?

“Absolutely. I think we were released from prison in this semi-final, to be honest.

“It was clear that something was on the way because they competed well and competed well.

“Bernard Brogan really started to shine: this season he was named” Player of the Year “.

“We played them in the league final the following year and they were there, right there with us. We knew something was coming. We didn’t know the extent, but we never underestimated them, and now they’re in a position where nobody would. It is a challenge and everyone follows it. I couldn’t have predicted it back then, but fairly to them, “says Sheehan.

Sheehan joined a team that was chasing other counties. How important were personalities like Graham Canty for the introduction and maintenance of standards?

“It’s funny, a lot of things happen naturally. In general, things at GAA were probably not as professional as they are now, but there were a lot of natural leaders in this group, like Graham and Pearse (O’Neill), Noel ( O’Leary) and Alan (Quirke); they had this maturity.

“Me and Aidan (Walsh) were the youngest on the jury and we just fell in:” This is the way, guys, you are either inside or outside “; it was that simple. Nowadays there are a number of factors that that can affect a Senior County Panel’s players, everything that goes on in their lives, including social media and all the other factors that can affect your performance.

“We were lucky enough to be involved in something that was very internal, aimed at achieving the ultimate, and luckily we did. It’s something that you look back on with a lot of love, but it’s also something that I’m going to forego at the moment because the only focus now is to see that cork football becomes successful and hopefully part of it is successful, ”says Sheehan.

An All Ireland medalist with work experience would certainly have a lot to offer, but Sheehan emphasizes the need for a balance: he offers the benefits of that experience while taking lessons from his teammates.

I learn as much from them as I hope they learn from me – I’ll probably learn a lot more from them – and they’re an energetic group of young men who like to wear the Cork jersey and represent Cork.

“People like Ronan (McCarthy), Cian O’Neill and Kevin Smith really set the standard this year, which was great. I can’t talk about what has happened in the past, but I am really professional and it was excellent “Says Sheehan.

“There is a juggling act to get an idea of ​​how boys think and feel like everything would be. Hopefully we can find out now and for them with me.

“But with every game you play, you start to understand each other a little more and get used to playing more with each other.”

Improvement and success are the top goals, and everyone has to hurry to achieve both.

“I think it’s more about individual responsibility. Before, I think there was this thing that you just came in with, and” that’s the way “.

“Now everything is there for you and Ronan and Cian and the boys really define what we want to be and what we want to do, while when I was there before there was a natural feeling and culture in the group,” says Sheehan ,

“Now everyone is trying to improve. They are looking for this advantage with a high level of performance and professionalism. And we are trying to work out what I am patient with.

“Incidentally, this is external. Internally, we try to improve as quickly as possible in order to be as good as possible. We have no patience, I can guarantee that. On the outside, the employees of Cork have to be a little patient with what we try to endure it with us, ”he says.

“Hopefully that will come sooner rather than later. I understand that the people of Cork want to see success no matter what sport it is, and that is a great asset, but I think that is an important message: be patient on the outside and stay with us, and success will come. “

Nowadays, Sheehan’s day job at AA Euro Executive Recruitment is more like a desk than a dressing room. It’s one of the differences between amateur and professional sports, if not the biggest.

“For me, time is the most important thing in professional sports. Not only from the training perspective, but also from the time you have for the recovery. You have all the time you can actually put into your body or the mental side of things, ”Sheehan says.

“The commitment and dynamism are the same in GAA, but there are more resources in professional sports because it is about money.”

“And if you’re professional and money comes into play and takes care of yourself to a certain extent … it’s a ruthless industry – it’s an industry, point by point – and I struggled with this side because that Foundation of the GAA community, family and team is while this was a little different.

“Now teamwork and team spirit are also elements in professional sports, but you have to worry about another element, because your career is also your livelihood. That was a challenge, but in terms of engagement, I think GAA (with AFL) is equivalent. At the elite level, no matter what the sport, you have to be obsessed, ”he says.

This obsession is not just for the participants. By definition, coaches in the professional ranks are detail-oriented.

“It’s a big part of it,” says Sheehan. “There may be 12 to 15 trainers you can access at any time. The other thing is to” encode “the visual element of your work: record and encode workouts so you can return and see your own cuts.

“So you have access to everything you don’t have time for here. And you get paid for it. But in detail… In the Aussie Rules, the coach will say,” Are you kicking enough with your right foot? If not, We’ll pick you up for half an hour tomorrow. Boys work or study here. It’s juggling, ”says Sheehan.

“I can fall back on what I’ve experienced there and help build Cork, but I also want to be careful not to step on my toes.” They want to bring what is right for the group, which hopefully will help improve them. “

Would you like to deal with situations in the field? Australians in all sports, for example, are known for their ability to toboggan. Sheehan laughs again: “There are plenty of them, but they enjoy it. Even the guy who gets it expects and likes it, and uses it as fuel to make himself play better.

Did i get it I did. Half of the time I didn’t understand what they were saying. I got the strange Irish slag from them, but I enjoyed it.

“This willingness to compete is at eye level. It’s funny when you create an environment or culture where men’s competitiveness is noticeable, and we see that in our group, ”says Sheehan.

“We talked about 2010, but I can look back at 2013 when I left the country and competitiveness in A versus B games, a competitiveness that is very important to hold on to.” I’ve seen a lot of it in Australia too, but maybe it’s worse here because you represent the red jersey.

“You drive over there from WA to Melbourne. You can be anywhere and not in your home club. In fairness they put a lot of work into the culture, but in the GAA I think that attitude and aggression come from a place that is lower than over there. That doesn’t mean that it’s not competitive there because it is. “

Back where we started. Years after interrogating in Australia, Sheehan returned to Éire Óg last September. “It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had, to be honest. Come back to the club and just be accepted. Because there is a little… I drove through the club gates and thought,” Me I’ve been here for a while, what will the answer be? “But I was very lucky.

“There is a large group of guys there. Harry (O’Neill, manager) did a great job, but the club did great things for me from an early age.”

The fairy tale came true. He was vetted by name in a victory speech six years ago, but last October Sheehan was announced in Páirc Uí Rinn as a substitute for Éire Óg’s win at Premier IFC County.

“It was amazing: They had done most of the work in recent years. That’s what you think about when you are in Australia and do a foreign sport. They think: Imagine that I am at home. Imagine Éire Óg went well and we won a county.

“I’m sure the other Irish guys are going through that. It was great to be with the boys again and win a medal. Next time I could get a little skid, although after six years maybe not that great anymore, “says Sheehan. You wouldn’t bet against him.

The Dalo GAA Show: Cork’s dream field, wild Limerick, a banner double, big dog Quirke goes to the top

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f754362727&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Advertisement