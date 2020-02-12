Advertisement

WASHINGTON – Just as it looked like Washington’s defense would cost the team a win, the wizards found a way to assert themselves.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Washington beat Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

LaVine scored 19 of its 41 points in the fourth quarter, helping the bulls reduce the gap from 18 points to six points. His 3 did 114-108 with 1:54 left, but the wizards answered with six straight dots.

“I thought we kept the pace,” said Wizards Point Guard Ish Smith, who had nine assists and no sales. “Defensively we did a great job. Zach went a little bit crazy towards the end, but we did a great job at both ends. ‘

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, who won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 pieces.

LaVine shot 15 out of 21, 8 for 11 out of 3 points. He is scheduled to take part in the 3-point competition this weekend at the All-Star celebrations in Chicago.

“LaVine has good chances,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. ‘He took pictures that were contested. We try to take it out of his hands (but) he could still shoot between the two defenders – but that’s exactly what he is doing. ‘

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, who go into the break after six defeats. The Bulls had won against Washington four times in a row.

“I thought it was taking too long to get our legs together,” said coach Jim Boylen.

The wizards led by seven at half-time, and Beal’s 3-hand quick-struck 2-9 to open the third quarter.

Four direct points from Mahinmi ended a 10-0 run that gave Washington the biggest lead with 94: 73 and the fourth with 4:17.

“We just gave them everything they wanted in the third quarter,” said LaVine. You can’t keep up. ‘

Chicago rallied to start the fourth run, and LaVine’s five straight points ended a 13: 3 run, 6:48 to 103: 95 behind.

Aim for distance

As a two-time winner of the Slam Dunk competition, LaVine said he would be competitive in the 3-point competition.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “When people think I’m still a high-flyer, I think they’re just an occasional NBA fan checking their phone types. I don’t do that for her. I really don’t do that for her. I’m doing it for something I haven’t done before. I think it will be fun. I think I have a chance to win. “

BRYANT BACK AFTER THE BREAK

Brooks said center Thomas Bryant will not return until after the All Star break. Bryant missed three games in a row with an aching right foot.

The 6-foot 10 Bryant was re-rated on Monday. Brooks said the results were great, but Bryant, who averaged 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, will miss the game against the Knicks on Wednesday.

“He will take the All Star break and hopefully he will be back in our next game if things go in the right direction,” he said.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Had won three times in a row at Capital One Arena. … It was LaVine’s 17th over 30-point game of the season. … LaVine (168) has left Justin Holiday (161 in 2017-18), Jamal Crawford (165 in 2003-04) and Ben Gordon (166, 2005-06) and is now in second place for most 3 – Pointer in a relay from a bull.

Magician: 4-2 on their longest home stand of the season. … With his 11th consecutive game with 25 or more points, Beal has boosted his career.

NEXT

Bulls: hosts Cleveland on February 20.

Assistants: Wednesday night in New York.

___

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

