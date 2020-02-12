Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) – Get Report stocks fell to a four-month low on Wednesday before trading after Christmas sales slumped and profit margins narrowed as new CEO Mark Tritton tried to revive the sluggish home decorator.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that comparable sales in the first two months of its fourth quarter, which ended in February, were down 5.4% year-on-year due to a lack of inventory in key categories. The gross margin decreased by around 3% and was published in an ad hoc update after close of trading on Tuesday. This was thanks, among other things, to sales campaigns aimed at regaining market share from competitors.

“We are experiencing short-term issues in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressure from developing store traffic combined with our own execution challenges,” said Tritton. “However, we have seen a remarkably positive sales shift in our digital channels with growth of around 20% during this period. I believe we can consolidate this growth while at the same time tackling the general stabilization of our business.”

“We are starting to make bold and broad changes to modernize our business and better serve our customers,” he added. “Our ability to accomplish this and change the course of our current results will take some time as we revise the basics of merchandising, pricing and sales promotion, and focus on our digital channels as part of our development strategy.”

Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 25.5% on Wednesday before the IPO, suggesting an opening price of $ 11.07. This would still leave the stock with a six-month gain of around 30%.

Tritton, a 30-year-old retail veteran who has been credited with significant improvements to Target TGT and Nordstrom, joined Bed Bath & Beyond late last year, replacing outgoing Mary Winston shortly after the Union, NJ retailer cut its annual profit Forecast for weaker than expected sales in the same business for the second business quarter.

Tritton, however, immediately overturned the forecast in early January after posting a surprising 31 cent loss in the third quarter of the fiscal year as sales decreased 9% to $ 2.8 billion and revenue in the same store by 8.3 % slumped.

“How we have the potential for

We are waiting for further assessment of the new Tritton to improve the fundamentals

of the business and operational plan, and we will closely monitor the trends we are looking for

“Revenue improvements,” said Bradley Thomas, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, who lowered his share price target by $ 2 to $ 16 per share.

“With a view to the future, the competition remains intense (both online and online)

and physical retailers), and it will take considerable work to reposition the store

remain viable in the LT, especially given the poor sales performance in 2019, “he added.” At long last

However, in NT and MT we see more reasons for incremental enthusiasm in

Business as a downside risk. “

